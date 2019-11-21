News24 bags four Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards, including top prize of the night

News24 has
scooped four honours at the 2019 edition of the Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards
ceremony, including the prestigious Journalist of the Year and Investigations
awards.
Cape
Town-based journalist Tammy Petersen was honoured as the premier entrant at
this year's ceremony, winning the overall Journalist of the Year award for her
in-depth news and feature series on the impact of gang violence on the Cape
Flats and surrounding areas.
Petersen
won the Feature/Lifestyle category initially, before taking the overall prize.
Writing
in their citation, the judges commended the journalist for going out of her way
"to tell the story of what are sometimes called ordinary people on the
Cape Flats".
"What
she found were stories of compelling compassion and people needing
extraordinary courage in order to live decent lives. She reflected sensitively
on their daily struggles and gave a voice to many people who would not
ordinarily have a voice - which is what good journalism is supposed to be
about," wrote the judges.
They
described the seven-part series as "bold and heart-rending".
News24
investigative journalist Kyle Cowan won the national award in the Investigative
category for his series of articles revealing new insights into Bosasa-related
claims of state capture and the functions of the controversial services
company.
The
judges said Cowan "showed impressive and ongoing national impact,
pre-empting evidence before the Zondo commission [of inquiry into state
capture] and new twists keeping the topic of Bosasa on the country's
radar".
Fin24
took home the Data Journalism award for its special report, written and
researched by Liesl Pretorius, on mobile operators' data prices.
The
judges commended Pretorius' work for unravelling "the full complexities of
the mobile operators' stances on data pricing, the role played by spectrum, and
what it will take to change the pricing structure".
"The
national winning entry covered a subject that is often opaque to most
journalists, going into intensive, yet readable detail," the citation
read.
News24
Editor Adriaan Basson commended his team, saying he was "proud" of
their achievements.
"I
am extremely proud of my colleagues for taking the top spots in feature
writing, investigative journalism and data journalism. These are all forms of
journalism that will shape the future of our craft. I am particularly thrilled
that Tammy received the much-deserved award for national journalist of the
year. A journalist with more heart, passion and dedication to her stories I have
yet to meet."
The full
citation for the Vodacom Journalist of the Year 2019:
The
Chinese have a curse: "May you live in interesting times."
South
Africans have always lived in interesting times and we have had a surfeit of
huge stories. The struggle against apartheid was one of the biggest stories in
the world at the time. The rampant corruption in our country in recent years
was another.
But a big
story in South Africa has been all but ignored by the media and the world. This
is the virtual genocide in the part of South Africa known as the Cape Flats
where dozens of people are murdered on a weekly basis.
It was
only when the army moved in an attempt to quell the violence, that many people
took notice.
One
writer went out of her way to tell the story of what are sometimes called
ordinary people on the Cape Flats. What she found were stories of compelling
compassion and people needing extraordinary courage in order to live decent
lives.
She
reflected sensitively on their daily struggles and gave a voice to many people
who would not ordinarily have a voice - which is what good journalism is
supposed to be about. We hope that her work will encourage others to start
focusing on what is one of the big and overlooked stories of our time.
For her
body of work, a gang war series titled "When you live in Hanover Park, you
know death", our Vodacom Journalist of the Year is Tammy Petersen of
News24.