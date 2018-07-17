 

#News24 ICYMI: 10 quotes from Obama's Mandela lecture; Nene opposes bid to force him to suspend PIC CEO; and five uncapped players in Bok training camp

2018-07-17 18:31
Former US president Barack Obama delivers the annual Nelson Mandela memorial lecture. (Jerusha Sukhdeo-Raath, News24)

A new poll has the ANC polling at 60% support nationwide as at June 2018, Fidelity Security guards have been robbed at a petrol station in Johannesburg, and a new report into HIV prevalence and incidence in South Africa has shown a significant decline in new infections in 2017.

Scroll through some of our top stories of the day:

City of Tshwane restores 90% of power to Pretoria East after substation fire

The City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality says it has restored power to about 90% of affected areas in Pretoria East after the Wapadrand substation fire.

Zwelihle residents struggle to access emergency services during Hermanus protests

Some Zwelihle residents claim they have not been able to access police and medical assistance since violent protests flared up in the Hermanus community on Tuesday last week. 

Is 'Ramaphoria' working? Poll puts ANC support at 60%

A new poll by market research firm Ipsos has the African National Congress polling at 60% support nationwide as at June 2018.

10 quotes from Obama's Mandela lecture

Former US president Barack Obama has delivered the Nelson Mandela memorial lecture on Tuesday. Here are ten quotes from Obama's speech. 

Harry Styles: 'We're all a little bit gay'

Harry Styles told fans "we're all a little bit gay aren't we" at his final concert on his solo world tour and we just can't help but agre... and fall a little more in love with him.

ANC KZN provincial conference delegates must decide on whether they want unity leadership - PTT

The ANC KwaZulu-Natal's provincial task team (PTT) says delegates will decide whether they want unity leadership or whether positions will be contested at the upcoming provincial elective conference.

PIC: Charlize Theron spotted at Obama’s Nelson Mandela lecture in Jozi

South African-born actress and activist Charlize Theron is only one of the celebs spotted at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

WATCH: Cash-in-transit guards attacked at Joburg petrol station

Fidelity Security guards have been attacked and robbed at a petrol station in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, the company has confirmed.

Nene opposes bid to force him to suspend PIC CEO Matjila

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is opposing the United Democratic Movement's demand to immediately suspend the head of the country’s biggest money manager because his department is already probing allegations of governance breaches at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

HIV infections down, but still 230 000 new cases in 2017 - HSRC

A new report, released by the Human Science Research Council, into HIV prevalence and incidence in South Africa, has shown a significant decline in new infections in 2017, compared to a similar survey five years ago.

5 uncapped players in Springbok training camp

Salmaan Moerat, Marco van Staden, Damian Willemse, JD Schickerling and Cobus Wiese are the five uncapped players invited to a Springbok training camp in Stellenbosch - consisting of players from the Stormers and Bulls - as preparation begins for next month’s Rugby Championship. 

