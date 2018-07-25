News24 ICYMI: 10 things you should know about the Zimbabwe election; SANDF rejects claims it transported arms on SAA flight; and NPA turns down representations by Thint in Zuma corruption case

Police are investigating foul play after fire at Durban mosque; South Africans now spend more on fuel than on new cars and Wits University adds gender-neutral designation 'Mx' to list of options for students.

Here are today’s top stories:

EXCLUSIVE: More apparent attempts to target Crime Intelligence head and top detective revealed

A criminal complaint of intimidation lodged against national Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant General Peter Jacobs and head of detectives in the Western Cape Major General Jeremy Vearey has highlighted more apparent attempts within the police service to target the duo.

NPA turns down representations by French arms deal company Thint in Zuma corruption case

The National Prosecuting Authority has turned down representations by French arms company Thint (Thales) to withdraw charges against it in the corruption case involving former president Jacob Zuma.

Police investigating foul play after fire at Durban mosque

A Chatsworth mosque caught fire on Wednesday morning and police are investigating whether foul play was involved. The bomb unit was also on the scene.

10 things you should know about the Zimbabwe election

Zimbabwe goes to the polls to elect a new president and parliament on July 30. Here are ten things you should know about the election.

National Treasury announces independent inquiry into PIC

Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila is one step closer to learning his fate, as Minister of Finance Nhlanhla Nene informed the board of the government-owned investment vehicle of an independent inquiry into the PIC’s "governance issues".

South Africans now spend more on fuel than on new cars – for the first time since 2014

For 2018 so far, South Africans spend on average R14.76 billion monthly on fuel, and just over R14 billion on new vehicles.

WATCH: I jumped from the flames - Life and death lottery for those fleeing Greek fire

When the fire came, Kiriaki Alexiadou and her grandson dashed to their car and fled to safety. Their neighbours, who set out towards the sanctuary of the sea on foot, were burned alive.

SANDF rejects claims it transported arms on SAA flight, says it was equipment for training



The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has rejected claims that it was trying to smuggle arms to Cuba when a chartered SAA flight was stopped at the Waterkloof air force base last week.

Naked All Blacks Sevens photo 'all for laughs'

All Blacks Rugby World Cup Sevens star Kurt Baker has explained his naked post-final photo which has subsequently gone viral.

Wits University adds gender-neutral designation 'Mx' to list of options for students

In an effort to make the institution a safer and welcoming space, Wits University has now given students the added option of using the gender-neutral title "Mx" alongside more traditional titles.

PIC: Rob Lowe catches a wave in J-Bay

He may be in South Africa for work, but that’s not stopping Rob Lowe from enjoying all the fun activities our beautiful country has to offer.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.