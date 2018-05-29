News24 ICYMI: 9-year-old hijack victim laid to rest; Student who received R14m NSFAS payout in court; and Mariah Carey sells her engagement ring for R34m

The Hawks have said cash-in-transit robbers have become "greedy" and appear to be more dangerous, self-confessed child killer Mortimer Saunders apologises to Courtney Pieters' mother for "what he has done", and Mariah Carey sells her engagement ring for R34m.

'I honestly just wanted to die': Jason Rohde on finding his wife’s hanging body



The discovery of Susan Rohde's body hanging lifelessly from a bathroom door in 2016 "finished" her husband Jason Rohde and he did not want to live, he has testified in the Western Cape High Court.

Student who received R14m NSFAS payout in error appears in court



Sibongile Mani, the Walter Sisulu University student, who accidentally received more than R14m from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, has appeared in court for theft.

Tears and heartbreak at Sadia Sukhraj funeral

A never-ending sea of teary-eyed mourners came together in Chatsworth on Tuesday to remember the nine-year-old KwaZulu-Natal girl, Sadia Sukhraj, who was killed after a botched hijacking.

MAP: 140 heists and counting - tracking the 'dangerous' surge in 2018 cash-in-transit robberies

Cash-in-transit robbers have become "greedy" and appear to be more dangerous, the Hawks have said about the current surge in robberies recorded.

5 arrested, 2 injured in Atteridgeville taxi turf war



Five people were arrested in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, on Tuesday after a shootout between taxi operators, in an ongoing turf war which has already left two people injured.

Child killer apologises to murdered Courtney Pieters' mother for 'what he has done' (Warning: sensitive details)



Self-confessed child killer Mortimer Saunders on Tuesday apologised to Courtney Pieters' mother for "what he has done".

Chrissy Teigen shares adorable photo of Luna taking care of her new baby brother



It looks as if Luna Simone is taking her big sister duties very seriously. Chrissy Teigen shared the most adorable photo on Instagram on Monday, of her and John Legend’s 2-year-old daughter taking care of her newborn little brother.

Mariah Carey sells her massive engagement ring for R34m



Mariah Carey has finally put her engagement to billionaire James Packer behind her after selling her ring, almost two years after they broke up.

Rassie: Why I made Kolisi Bok captain



Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says race had no role to play in his decision to appoint Siya Kolisi as captain for the series against England next month.

Bok Test in USA a shambles, says ex-Wales captain



Former Wales captain Gwyn Jones has criticised the decision to organise Saturday’s Test between his former team and the Springboks in Washington DC.

