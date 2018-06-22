News24 ICYMI: A comprehensive wrap of all things World Cup; Movies to watch this weekend; and 6 ways the NHI bill will affect consumers' pockets

Absurd memorable Jerry Springer moments, Messi feels pain as World Cup dream turns to nightmare, and seven arrested for possession of explosives.



Here are today’s top stories:

Scammed SA teachers released, heading back home from China

The Chinese government has released 51 aspiring South African teachers who were stranded in the country after being scammed.

6 ways the NHI bill will affect consumers' pockets

South Africans will have to regard the National Health Insurance (NHI) Fund as mandatory, in the same way they abide by the Constitution, said Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

SWC 2018 - Group phase fixtures, times and results

A comprehensive wrap of all the fixtures, kick-off times, results and match reports from the group stage of the 2018 Soccer World Cup in Russia.

Many might believe that there's nothing left to explore or discover in the world, but scientist Dr Julian Bayliss is using satellite tech to find untouched forests that still exist in the world.

A man marries a horse and other absurd memorable Jerry Springer moments

The show reached new heights of absurdity in 2010 when a stepson confessed his feelings for his father’s wife.

Ocean's 8 and four other movies in cinemas this weekend

There’s a new Ocean in charge in cinemas this weekend as the much anticipated spin-off of the Ocean’s franchise hits the big screen.

Seven arrested for possession of explosives after crossing Beitbridge border from Zim

The six men and one woman entered the country through the Beitbridge border post at Musina in Limpopo on Thursday evening.

Messi feels pain as World Cup dream turns to nightmare

Lionel Messi sloped off down the tunnel in Nizhny Novgorod with his head bowed, knowing Argentina face the humiliation of a group-stage exit at the Soccer World Cup in Russia.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.



