News24 ICYMI: Abrahams rejects Zuma's request to put corruption trial on hold; Items that cost about the same as petrol now; and Something special about Kolisi says Vermeulen

Shaun Abrahams turns down Zuma's request to put corruption trial on ice

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shaun Abrahams has turned down a request by former president Jacob Zuma's lawyers to stay his corruption matter pending the resolution of issues around legal fees.



Hawks raid MTN, top law firm in decade-long Turkcell battle

The Hawks raided the offices of top law firm Webber Wentzel and cellphone service provider MTN last week, in the latest development in the decade-long battle between MTN and Turkcell over cell service provision in Iran.

De Lille showed 'clear' intention to resign, court hears

The DA has argued in the Western Cape High Court that Patricia de Lille showed clear intention to resign from the party during a radio interview conducted in late April.



WATCH: Thousands of MDC supporters march for reforms in Harare

Thousands of demonstrators from the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance flocked the city centre in Harare on Tuesday, as the opposition parties called for electoral reforms.

Jason Rohde murdered his wife to shut her up, prosecutor charges

The State put it to murder accused Jason Rohde that he had smothered his wife Susan in an attempt to get her to "shut up" and then staged her suicide.

'Put forward some reason for the attacks' – Judge Desai to Van Breda defence

Axe murderer Henri van Breda appeared unmoved as Judge Siraj Desai appealed to his defence to give a "human factor" to the defence's appeal for leniency in light of the "grotesque nature" of his crimes.

After tonight's increase, a litre of petrol will cost twice as much as Coke. Here's how it stacks up to other household items

Business Insider South Africa visited shopping stores to see how this compared to some of South Africa’s daily items on the isles.

Vermeulen: There was always something special about Kolisi

Duane Vermeulen has backed the appointment of Siya Kolisi as Springbok captain for the upcoming series against England.

As an Afrikaans person, I felt unwelcome at the Samas

As I sit here I am still trying to convince myself that my experience was due to my "white privilege", or maybe that "social media influence" biased me, but as time goes by I am realising that my experience did not have anything to do with myself but that it was just a terrible event.

