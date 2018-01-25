 

#News24 ICYMI: Actor Sandy Mokwena dies; Molefe ordered to pay back pension payouts; and Zuma sticks to Madonsela's state capture probe recommendations

2018-01-25 18:20
Sandy Mokwena best known as Bra Eddie Khumalo in the e.tv soapie Scandal! (Supplied, e,tv)

Cape Town – Bra Hugh ‘fought’ until the end his oncologist says, Usain Bolt to visit SA s part of an Athletics South Africa development programme and Bathabile Dlamini admits she failed to inform the ConCourt promptly about the Sassa deadline delay.

No surprises as Zuma sticks to Madonsela's state capture probe recommendations

President Jacob Zuma, some members of his Cabinet and the Gupta family will come under scrutiny when the State of Capture commission of inquiry gets under way.

Molefe must pay back pension millions, court orders

A court ordered Brian Molefe to pay back all the pension payouts made to him. A full bench of judges found against Molefe and set aside the pension agreement.

Bathabile Dlamini admits she failed to inform ConCourt promptly about Sassa deadline delay

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has been accused of intentionally failing to inform the Constitutional Court that Sassa would not meet its court-appointed deadline to withdraw its contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

Well-known SA actor Sandy Mokwena dies

The star, best known as Bra Eddie Khumalo in the e.tv soapie Scandal!, died on Wednesday night after being admitted to hospital earlier this week.


Hugh Masekela's oncologist: He fought hard until the end

Speaking at a press briefing in Johannesburg, radiation oncologist Dr Yastira Ramdas, who worked closely with the late Hugh Masekela, told the media that the jazz star "fought" till the very end.

Eskom's new board to probe previous board's R1bn McKinsey U-turn

One of the first investigations Eskom’s new board will undertake is why the power utility’s previous board wrote a letter to global consultancy McKinsey stating that a controversial R1bn payment was lawful, despite previously saying the opposite.

Zimbabwe uni posts Grace Mugabe's suspect PhD thesis

Zimbabwe's leading university has published the thesis submitted by former first lady Grace Mugabe, who was controversially awarded a doctorate which is now the subject of a fraud investigation.

If Zuma delivers SONA, Ramaphosa is a lame duck

The ANC is in remission and it has a golden opportunity to rid itself completely from the cancer that is Jacob Zuma, but that opportunity expires in two weeks, writes Adriaan Basson.

Sprint icon Usain Bolt to visit SA

World athletics icon Usain Bolt will be at Ruimsig Stadium in Johannesburg next Monday (January 29) as part of an Athletics South Africa (ASA) development programme.

Fuel levy increase will impact SA's 'poorest of the poor the hardest' - AA

On 21 February Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will deliver his Budget Speech in Parliament. Part of that speech is expected to include an announcement on increases to the General Fuel and Road Accident Fund levies, both of which are included in the price of petrol and diesel.

At least one vehicle set alight in Pietermaritzburg taxi strike

2018-01-25 17:42

'Dr Masekela was a visionary' - Trustee at Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation
