News24 ICYMI: Ajay Gupta wants to clear his name from ‘witch hunt’; Trevor Noah announces date for new Netflix special; and Lawyer refuses to give evidence at Nugent inquiry

Omotoso lawyer cries foul and claims judiciary has deserted him, Ace Magashule 'gives away' Pierneef painting worth more than R6m, and 2 cops have been arrested over TUT student's death during SRC election dispute.

Ajay Gupta on 'witch hunt': 'I want to clear my name'

State capture accused Ajay Gupta says he and his family have done nothing wrong and that he wants to clear his name.



Omotoso trial: Lawyer cries foul, claims judiciary has deserted him

Advocate Peter Daubermann said Omotoso's co-accused - Lusanda Solani and Zukiswa Sitho - had previously stayed away from court, together with their supporters and families, due to safety concerns.

Lawyer refuses to give evidence at Nugent inquiry, risks prosecution

David Maphakela, the lawyer who gave legal assistance to SA Revenue Service head of human resources Luther Lebelo, on Monday morning declined to give oral evidence at the Nugent Inquiry, despite a ruling by the commission's head Judge Robert Nugent that he is obliged to do so.

Ace Magashule 'gives away' Pierneef painting worth more than R6m

The painting, apparently worth between R6m and R8m, was placed among Magashule's personal belongings when his office was cleared out. According to Daily Maverick, it was given to one of Magashule's closest aides, Ricardo Mettler, who admitted receiving the painting as a gift from Magashule at the former premier's house.

2 cops arrested over TUT student's death during SRC election dispute

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has arrested two police officers in connection with the death of a Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student.

WATCH: Trevor Noah announces date for new Netflix special with adorable tweet!

South African comedian Trevor Noah is getting out from behind the Daily Show desk and taking to stage for a new Netflix special.

WATCH: You thought Aphiwe Dyantyi was the fastest player in SA? Think again!

A big talking point from the Sharks v Golden Lions Currie Cup clash in Durban on Saturday was when home-side substitute Aphelele Fassi chased down Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi.

After showing up at school with a bodyguard last Monday to protect himself from being bullied, a 16-year-old Grade 10 pupil at Grey College in Bloemfontein will now complete his studies at home.

Shooting in Nigerian House of Assembly, 3 people wounded - reports

Several gunmen have reportedly invaded Nigeria's Edo State House of Assembly, chasing away lawmakers after the impeachment of the deputy speaker Victor Edoror.



