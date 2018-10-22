 

#News24 ICYMI: Ajay Gupta wants to clear his name from ‘witch hunt’; Trevor Noah announces date for new Netflix special; and Lawyer refuses to give evidence at Nugent inquiry

2018-10-22 18:02
Trevor Noah. (Photo: Gallo Images, File)

Trevor Noah. (Photo: Gallo Images, File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Omotoso lawyer cries foul and claims judiciary has deserted him, Ace Magashule 'gives away' Pierneef painting worth more than R6m, and  2 cops have been arrested over TUT student's death during SRC election dispute.

Here are today's top stories:

Ajay Gupta on 'witch hunt': 'I want to clear my name'

State capture accused Ajay Gupta says he and his family have done nothing wrong and that he wants to clear his name.

Omotoso trial: Lawyer cries foul, claims judiciary has deserted him

Advocate Peter Daubermann said Omotoso's co-accused - Lusanda Solani and Zukiswa Sitho - had previously stayed away from court, together with their supporters and families, due to safety concerns.

Lawyer refuses to give evidence at Nugent inquiry, risks prosecution

David Maphakela, the lawyer who gave legal assistance to SA Revenue Service head of human resources Luther Lebelo, on Monday morning declined to give oral evidence at the Nugent Inquiry, despite a ruling by the commission's head Judge Robert Nugent that he is obliged to do so. 

Ace Magashule 'gives away' Pierneef painting worth more than R6m

The painting, apparently worth between R6m and R8m, was placed among Magashule's personal belongings when his office was cleared out. According to Daily Maverick, it was given to one of Magashule's closest aides, Ricardo Mettler, who admitted receiving the painting as a gift from Magashule at the former premier's house.

2 cops arrested over TUT student's death during SRC election dispute

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has arrested two police officers in connection with the death of a Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student.

WATCH: Trevor Noah announces date for new Netflix special with adorable tweet!

South African comedian Trevor Noah is getting out from behind the Daily Show desk and taking to stage for a new Netflix special.

WATCH: You thought Aphiwe Dyantyi was the fastest player in SA? Think again!

A big talking point from the Sharks v Golden Lions Currie Cup clash in Durban on Saturday was when home-side substitute Aphelele Fassi chased down Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi.

Bullied Grey College pupil sent to school with bodyguard

After showing up at school with a bodyguard last Monday to protect himself from being bullied, a 16-year-old Grade 10 pupil at Grey College in Bloemfontein will now complete his studies at home.

Shooting in Nigerian House of Assembly, 3 people wounded - reports

Several gunmen have reportedly invaded Nigeria's Edo State House of Assembly, chasing away lawmakers after the impeachment of the deputy speaker Victor Edoror.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.


Read more on:    icymi

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Woman dies after boyfriend allegedly attacks her with boiling water

2018-10-22 17:52

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Eyewitness films dramatic scenes at Joburg M1 shooting
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday 20 October 2018-10-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 