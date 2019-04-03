 

#News24 ICYMI: Alex shutdown rages on, 'Mark Shuttleworth snatched my dream'; and Game of Thrones scales another high

2019-04-03 19:18
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones. (Getty)

Service delivery protests erupt in Alexandra, a woman is sentenced to life for raping 10-year-old boy and will load shedding ever be a thing of the past?

Here is a list of some of our top stories for the day:

In defence of Magashule: ANC flip flops once again over statement

The ANC changed its mind over a decision to retract a damning statement against Sunday newspapers and journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh over his book on the party secretary general Ace Magashule.

"After receiving a legal brief we have been advised not to retract our statement," says ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete.

WATCH: Pee'd off! Angry and 'pressed' - desperate woman relieves herself in FNB

"For one hour we've been fighting. The toilets are locked," said the angry woman, who had hiked the back of her skirt up and begun to urinate on the floor.

Gordhan's top 5 quotes on Eskom's road ahead

Here are Gordhan's top quotes on the future of load shedding and Eskom's long road ahead.

SA Rugby back in the black with modest R2m profit

SA Rugby posted a modest post-tax profit of R2m, reversing losses of R62.4m in 2017 and R15.7m in 2016 as a series of cost-cutting measures had an impact.

'I was hurt when Mark Shuttleworth beat me as the first African to travel to space' - graduate who passed her masters cum laude

Senamile Masango fell in love with science when she learned that no one in Africa had ever travelled into space. "I was so hurt when Mark Shuttleworth beat me to it," says the scientist who obtained her masters cum laude in Nuclear Physics from the University of the Western Cape.

Game of Thrones becomes most sought-after show as HBO drops two more trailers

HBO’s Game of Thrones has become one of the most in-demand and sought-after shows by viewers in the modern TV-era according to latest market research.

I walked past that drain many times, not knowing my child's body was there - Orderick Lucas’s mom

A brand new pair of navy blue takkies that Orderick Lucas's grandmother, Cornelia Scheepers, bought him just last week will never be put on his tiny feet.

"My naughty Ordy won't lie in my arms again or refuse to go to sleep like he used to," Scheepers murmured.

Baby Daniel's killer gets life in prison, mother handed 20 years for neglect

The man convicted of abusing and murdering his former girlfriend's son, Baby Daniel, in 2016 has been sentenced to life in imprisonment, while the child's mother was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

Woman sentenced to life for raping 10-year-old male relative

A 30-year-old women woman from KwaZulu-Natal has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping her 10-year-old cousin on multiple occasions.

Pretoria cops nabbed for human trafficking, kidnapping and extortion

Five Pretoria police officers have been arrested for alleged involvement in human trafficking, kidnapping and extortion in two separate incidents.

