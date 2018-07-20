News24 ICYMI: An unexpected tragedy turned into music; missing principal found in hospital; and poll puts Mnangagwa on 40%, Chamisa on 37%

A field ranger has been shot dead by poachers at Kruger National Park, a former Kaizer Chiefs striker is jailed in the UK, and Bheki Cele demands the return of gun stolen off officer during attack in Zwelihle.



Here are today’s top stories:

Missing Sandringham High School principal found in hospital after being knocked down

The missing principal of Sandringham High School has been found at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.



Four men released after alleged racial attack leaves Middelburg man dead

Four men were arrested, appeared in court, and then released following an alleged racial attack in Middelburg, Mpumalanga that left a man dead last week.



Zim election race tightens: Poll puts Mnangagwa on 40%, Chamisa on 37%

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has only a narrow lead over opposition leader Nelson Chamisa ahead of Zimbabwe's landmark elections on July 30, according to a poll released.

This 19-year-old South African singer turned an unexpected tragedy into beautiful music

This is the story of how Cape Town’s Desmond John became a star on the rise after a tricky start.

Arrested Zwelihle protest leader is a correctional services officer, court hears

Zwelihle Renewal leader Gcobani Ndzongana is an officer at the Department of Correctional Services, the Strand Magistrate's Court heard on Friday.

Cele demands return of gun stolen off officer during attack in Zwelihle

Police Minister Bheki Cele issued a stern instruction to police in Hermanus on Friday to find the gun that was still missing after a serious attack on an officer in Zwelihle.

Brics bank to boost SA loans by as much as R8bn

The New Development Bank plans to lend as much as R8bn ($600m) more in South Africa this year in an effort to level the playing field among its five member states.

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker jailed in the UK

A former Kaizer Chiefs striker has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment in England.

Meet Zimbabwe's 23 presidential candidates

There are 23 presidential candidates for the Zimbabwe elections which is due to take place on July 30. See a short profile of them.

Field ranger shot dead by poachers at Kruger National Park

The Kruger National Park has confirmed that one of its field rangers has died after a shootout with poachers.



