 

#News24 ICYMI: ANC welcomes Ramaphosa’s Cabinet change; Usain Bolt to play soccer for charity; and Trevor Noah opens up to Oprah

2018-02-27 18:10
Trevor Noah. (Photo: Gallo Images, File)

Trevor Noah. (Photo: Gallo Images, File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape town – Olympic gold-medalist Caster Semenya overcomes negativity and focuses on her success, murder accused Jason Rohde’s defence argues that there was no violent attack prior to his wife’s death, and a leak cuts the water supply to certain Cape Town suburbs amid the water crisis.

Scroll through a few of our top stories for the day:

ANC happy that Ramaphosa consulted before Cabinet reshuffle

The ANC says it is happy that President Cyril Ramaphosa consulted widely before appointing his Cabinet.

The Nene disaster: How Treasury was captured

When Nhlanhla Nene was fired as finance minister by then-president Jacob Zuma, the assault on Treasury went into overdrive.

Bheki Cele is back with the police: Why he's the right man for the job

From Minister "Fear Fokkol" to Minister "Shoot to kill", South Africa has a new police minister and, despite a past of dodgy tender dealings, he is probably the right man for the job.

Rohde case: 'Not enough blood found to prove violence at death scene'

Although murder accused Jason Rohde's blood was found at the scene of his wife Susan's apparent suicide, it was not enough to conclude violence was involved in her death, the Western Cape High Court has heard.

Usain Bolt 'signs' for Socceraid charity match

The world’s fastest man Usain Bolt has "signed" for the Socceraid charity match for Unicef that is set to take place at his boyhood club Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium.

Semenya's powerful message of positivity

South Africa's Caster Semenya has, over the years, learnt how to deal with those who question her success.

Cape Town suburbs hit by water cuts as City repairs water leak in Philippi

The City of Cape Town's water and sanitation department on Tuesday said it was attending to a leak on its bulk water main in Philippi.

Students march in solidarity with striking DUT workers

Durban University of Technology students have joined striking university workers as they marched to the office of the institution's vice-chancellor to demand salary increases.

WATCH: Oprah calls Trevor Noah's mom a 'badass warrior woman'

Speaking to Oprah as part of her SuperSoul Conversations series, Trevor Noah opened up about his mother and the major influence she has had on his life.

'Fake PhD': Call for Grace Mugabe's arrest as opposition says she 'is the real culprit'

Zimbabwe's opposition, the Movement for Democratic Change party led by Welshman Ncube, has reportedly said that former first lady Grace Mugabe must be arrested and prosecuted over her controversially attained PhD.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Couple still missing as third suspect is arrested in KZN kidnapping 'terrorism' case

2018-02-27 18:09

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet ministers sworn in
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:10 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 17:41 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, February 27 2018-02-27 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 