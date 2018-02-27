#News24 ICYMI: ANC welcomes Ramaphosa’s Cabinet change; Usain Bolt to play soccer for charity; and Trevor Noah opens up to Oprah

Cape town – Olympic gold-medalist Caster Semenya overcomes negativity and focuses on her success, murder accused Jason Rohde’s defence argues that there was no violent attack prior to his wife’s death, and a leak cuts the water supply to certain Cape Town suburbs amid the water crisis.

ANC happy that Ramaphosa consulted before Cabinet reshuffle

The ANC says it is happy that President Cyril Ramaphosa consulted widely before appointing his Cabinet.

The Nene disaster: How Treasury was captured

When Nhlanhla Nene was fired as finance minister by then-president Jacob Zuma, the assault on Treasury went into overdrive.

Bheki Cele is back with the police: Why he's the right man for the job

From Minister "Fear Fokkol" to Minister "Shoot to kill", South Africa has a new police minister and, despite a past of dodgy tender dealings, he is probably the right man for the job.

Rohde case: 'Not enough blood found to prove violence at death scene'

Although murder accused Jason Rohde's blood was found at the scene of his wife Susan's apparent suicide, it was not enough to conclude violence was involved in her death, the Western Cape High Court has heard.

Usain Bolt 'signs' for Socceraid charity match

The world’s fastest man Usain Bolt has "signed" for the Socceraid charity match for Unicef that is set to take place at his boyhood club Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium.

Semenya's powerful message of positivity

South Africa's Caster Semenya has, over the years, learnt how to deal with those who question her success.

Cape Town suburbs hit by water cuts as City repairs water leak in Philippi

The City of Cape Town's water and sanitation department on Tuesday said it was attending to a leak on its bulk water main in Philippi.

Students march in solidarity with striking DUT workers

Durban University of Technology students have joined striking university workers as they marched to the office of the institution's vice-chancellor to demand salary increases.

WATCH: Oprah calls Trevor Noah's mom a 'badass warrior woman'

Speaking to Oprah as part of her SuperSoul Conversations series, Trevor Noah opened up about his mother and the major influence she has had on his life.

'Fake PhD': Call for Grace Mugabe's arrest as opposition says she 'is the real culprit'

Zimbabwe's opposition, the Movement for Democratic Change party led by Welshman Ncube, has reportedly said that former first lady Grace Mugabe must be arrested and prosecuted over her controversially attained PhD.

