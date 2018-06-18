News24 ICYMI: Ashwin no-show shock as SuperSport probe submitted; Trevor Noah's rivals praise his hosting skills; and Mali's 'Spiderman' hero returns home

Liberty customers are urged to change all banking passwords, ANC NEC cancels all Gauteng regional conferences that was set for the weekend, and Denel's new board places CFO on special leave.



Here are today’s top stories:



Denel's new board places CFO on special leave

Arms manufacturer Denel has placed its group chief financial officer Odwa Mhlwana on special leave pending a disciplinary process into allegations of misconduct against him.

ANC NEC cancels all Gauteng regional conferences set for weekend

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) decided to halt all regional conferences which were due to take place in Gauteng this weekend.

Liberty customers urged to change all banking passwords amid inside-job rumours

The financial services group admitted to a data breach on Saturday night by a third party, and said at a press conference on Sunday evening that no customers had yet been financially impacted.

Doting mother Cindy Woodward's home is filled with photos of her baby girl – sitting on the beach in a tiny Minnie Mouse bikini, sleeping in the crook of her mom's neck and laughing while wearing comically oversized sunglasses.

Mali's 'real life Spiderman' returns home to a hero's welcome, set to meet president – report

The Malian migrant dubbed "Spiderman" following his heroic action in saving a small boy hanging in a balcony in Paris is expected to meet with Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Monday.

WATCH: Cash-in-transit robbers strike in Cape Town

Cash-in-transit robbers struck a mere 200 metres from a police station in Cape Town on Monday morning.

Ashwin no-show shock as SuperSport probe submitted

SuperSport were due to receive the independent review into the Ashwin Willemse studio walkout storm later on Monday ... but it will be minus vital testimony from the key source of the pundit and former Springbok wing himself.

Trevor Noah's rivals praise his hosting skills

Local comedian Trevor Noah's 2018 Late Night Emmy consideration billboards feature quotes from popular American talk show personalities, praising The Daily Show host.

Durban driver jailed for cyclists' deaths fights for bail

The magistrate who ruled that a motorist who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for crashing into and killing two cyclists be jailed immediately did it just to punish him.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.