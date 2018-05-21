News24 ICYMI: Van Breda found guilty; 'No conclusion' in SuperSport talks with Mallett, Willemse and Naas; and Royal wedding pics released

Rand is back to its bad old ways, Two girls killed in wall collapse in Durban and SA editors launch defamation claim against now defunct Bell Pottinger over 'WMC' campaign.



Here are today’s top stories:

'No conclusion' in SuperSport talks with Mallett, Willemse and Naas

SuperSport held talks between Ashwin Willemse, Nick Mallett and Naas Botha on Monday, but the three could not reach any finality on what exactly sparked the drama that took place on Saturday.



LIVE: See Henri van Breda's girlfriend leaving court in tears, alone



Henri van Breda has been found guilty by the Western Cape High Court in the murder trial of his parents and brother.

Rand is back to its bad old ways

Volatility is rising and with it the cost of protecting against a weakening currency, short positioning is soaring and foreigners are fleeing South African bonds at a rate last seen 18 years ago.

FIRST LOOK: The official royal wedding portraits

The images, taken by Alexi Lubomirski, were released through the family’s official social media accounts.

WATCH: Not the first time Willemse & Mallett have clashed on air

A video has surfaced on social media showing Ashwin Willemse and Nick Mallett in a heated discussion in the SuperSport studios back in September 2014.

Two girls killed in wall collapse in Durban

The girls, 5 and 7, sustained major injuries and nothing more could be done for them by the time paramedics arrived, said Rescue Care spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson.

Open letter to Mahlatse Mahlase: As a white man who supported apartheid, I apologise

I want to for myself tender an apology to you that in 2018, 24 years after the dawn of a democratic dispensation, you had to endure embedded racism and to put it mildly, proto-fascism in the line of your work.

Strandfontein desalination water gets thumbs up on rainy Cape Town day

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson was given a taste of the first 3 megalitres (ML) being produced as rainwater dripped off his nose at the beachfront site on Monday.

SA editors launch defamation claim against now defunct Bell Pottinger over 'WMC' campaign

Three prominent South African editors have lodged a defamation claim against AIG Europe, the insurer for now defunct Bell Pottinger, over the fallen UK media relations giant's role in the so-called "white monopoly capital" media campaign.

Dlodlo a no show at wage briefing, govt still getting union signatures

The department of public service and administration said "in principle" unions have agreed to the public sector wage agreement, but no deal has been signed.

