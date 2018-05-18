 

#News24 ICYMI: At least eight killed in Texas school shooting; Steinhoff will finally release its results; and Royal wedding excitement mounts

2018-05-18 18:52
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Getty Images)

The ANC and the DA face off over a shack fire in Tembisa, close to where President Cyril Ramaphosa was addressing residents, SA's cash-in-transit heist epidemic is explained and don't miss out these three must-watch weekend sporting events.

Have a look at some of our popular stories of the day:  

VVIP presidential jet still an option even though defence's budget is cut by billions

Despite a budget cut of billions, the purchase of a VVIP presidential jet by the South African Defence Force is not off the table.

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle. Also have a look at the details of the royal wedding procession.

No cops among 5 arrested for Boksburg cash-in-transit heist – SAPS

The South African Police Service has strongly denied reports that officers were among the five people who were arrested following a cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg, on the East Rand.

Texas school shooting: At least eight killed, 2 detained

Eight people have died after a gunman opened fire at a Texas high school on Friday. The incident took place at Santa Fe High School in the city of the same name, located about 50km southeast of Houston in Galveston County.

WATCH: SA's cash-in-transit heist epidemic explained

Author of the book Heist, Anneliese Burgess, explains why South Africa is experiencing a surge in cash-in-transit heists.



Boks to be without overseas players for Wales

The Springboks will be without their overseas-based players for the June 2 Test against Wales in Washington.

Must-watch weekend sporting events

It's the weekend! But the sporting world never sleeps, so hang on tight and be sure to watch these THREE events.

PODCAST: Whose land is it anyway? We delve into SA's hottest debate

This week on POLOTIKI, the battle of ideas over land within the ANC takes centre stage. In this week's episode, National Executive Committee member David Masondo, who is calling for the nationalisation of land, told the POLOTIKI team that private ownership of land should be abolished and replaced with public ownership.

NEC member Ronald Lamola says the current expropriation bill should be "bolstered".

ANC, DA face off over Tembisa shack fire

The DA has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of being "dreadfully uncaring and highly hypocritical" for speeding off in his "bulletproof convoy while the houses burnt down".

Embattled Steinhoff will finally release results in June

Embattled retailer Steinhoff has confirmed it will release the financial results of the first half of 2018 on June 29, 2018.

I did not cover for Isaacs - Zackie Achmat on sexual harassment allegations

Prominent activist Zackie Achmat has publicly defended himself, saying that no survivor of sexual misconduct has ever approached him with allegations of sexual harassment involving Equal Education's co-founder Doron Isaacs.

Shattered, angry and devastated: Lesufi speaks out on arrest of school feeding scheme staff

2018-05-18 18:20

WATCH: SA's cash-in-transit heist epidemic explained
