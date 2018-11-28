 

#News24 ICYMI: Beyonce’s letter to Madiba; Eskom interim profit plunges 89% from year ago; and NPA provisionally withdraws charges in the Estina dairy farm case

2018-11-28 18:10
Investigation clears Equal Education co-founder and prominent activist of sexual misconduct and cover-up, 'There is no link' - Ramaphosa campaign law firm dismisses Trillian and Gupta claims, and Is this yours? Ring found in a Sandton City toilet has gone viral.

Here are today’s top stories:

FACT CHECKED: EFF's charges against Pravin Gordhan

The EFF's charges against Pravin Gordhan contain various unexplained discrepancies, a News24 investigation has found, with the party's leader's charge about a secretive Canadian bank account especially tenuous.

NPA provisionally withdraws charges in the Estina dairy farm case

The NPA is provisionally withdrawing its case against several Gupta family members and its business associates accused of involvement in the Estina dairy farm project in the Free State.

Eskom interim profit plunges 89% from year ago

Eskom’s first-half profit plunged 89% and the situation at the state-owned power utility is likely to worsen in the next six months, its chairperson Jabu Mabuza has said.

Investigation clears Equal Education co-founder and prominent activist of sexual misconduct and cover-up

An independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct at Equal Education on Tuesday cleared co-founder Doron Isaacs as well as prominent activist Zackie Achmat of any wrongdoing.

'There is no link' - Ramaphosa campaign law firm dismisses Trillian, Gupta claims

The Sandton-based law firm that provided a trust account which was used to house funds for President Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC presidential election campaign last year has vehemently denied claims of Gupta/Trillian links to one of its directors.

Beyoncé wrote a letter to Madiba about performing in South Africa

In the letter the music legend also speaks about the first time she met Mandela in Cape Town and performing for him at the 46664 concert which was held in 2004.

2018: Two most endangered Bok stalwarts

Of the more established pieces to the Springbok furniture in recent seasons, Damian de Allende from the backline and Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira in the pack are arguably the most imperilled – based on events during the 2018 campaign -- when it comes to selection for the 2019 cause, including the World Cup in Japan.

Is this yours? Ring found in a Sandton City toilet has gone viral

A woman told News24 she found the ring resting on top of a toilet roll holder in Sandton City on Saturday.

OVERVIEW: #StateCaptureInquiry - Zuma wanted to appoint Ramatlhodi's ex-adviser as director of troubled NPA

2018-11-28 17:30

