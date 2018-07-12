News24 ICYMI: Bill Clinton’s recollections of Madiba; Saudi Arabia pledges R133bn investment in SA; and Klaasen storms into Wimbledon doubles final

In this March 27, 1998 file photo, Nelson Mandela and former US president Bill Clinton look outside from Mandela’s Robben Island prison cell in Cape Town. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite, Pool, File)

Western Cape edges closer to an end to the drought as dam levels continue to rise, Key Gupta lieutenant Ashok Narayan served as an "advisor" to former Free State premier and current ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, and an Italian driver speaks out after the George Clooney accident.



Here are today’s top stories:



Saudi Arabia pledges to invest R133 billion in SA energy sector

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ambitious plan to attract $100bn to kick start the country’s struggling economy got a major boost on Thursday, when Saudi Arabia committed to invest $10bn (about R133bn) in the country. This is expected to be invested in the energy and power creation sectors.

Mandela’s life is proof we can be inclusive without losing our identity

I first met Nelson Mandela in 1992 when he visited the Democratic National Convention in New York while I was running for president. That meeting marked the beginning of a wonderful 21-year friendship that I will treasure for the rest of my life, writes former US president Bill Clinton.



Western Cape edges closer to an end to the drought as dam levels continue to rise

Good news for the drought-stricken Western Cape came in the form of a dramatic increase in the province's dam levels.

SA's Wimbledon dream continues as Klaasen storms into doubles final

South Africa's Raven Klaasen and partner Michael Venus of New Zealand are through to the final of the men's doubles at Wimbledon after defeating Denmark's Frederik Nielsen and Britain's Joe Salisbury in their semi-final clash.

EXCLUSIVE: Gupta associate 'advised' Magashule on Vrede dairy project - court papers

Key Gupta lieutenant Ashok Narayan served as an "advisor" to former Free State premier and current ANC secretary general Ace Magashule when plans were put in place to establish the controversial Vrede dairy project, court papers show.

Grounded SA Express one step closer to taking off again

SA Express announced on Thursday that the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) had reinstated its Aircraft Maintenance Organisation (AMO) certification on Friday June 22, 2018.

Duduzane Zuma culpable homicide case postponed

After appearing in court for just five minutes on Thursday, the case against Duduzane Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, was postponed to August 23.



Italian driver speaks out after George Clooney accident

The driver of a station wagon hit by George Clooney's scooter in Italy says he was waiting to turn when a scooter whizzed by, then the actor's slammed into him.

Can snowsports take off in Africa?

Nestled in southern Africa, the mountain kingdom of Lesotho is starting to make itself known on the snowsports scene.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.

