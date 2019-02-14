 

#News24 ICYMI: BMW horror crash driver speaks, how men want to dodge Valentine's Day; and Semenya gender debate heads to court

2019-02-14 18:08
Caster Semenya. (Getty Images)

The BMW N1 horror crash driver says he still gets flashbacks but made peace with his injuries, there is no single solution to Eskom's crisis that is gripping the nation, and former president Jacob Zuma reminisces of his time as the leader of our country.

Have a look at some of our top stories for the day:

Oasis in Ashes: The day a fire swallowed a town

This News24 documentary explores the impact of the fire that gutted Wupperthal, and the indomitable spirit of it's people, which has given hope that the picturesque Cederberg town will rise again from the ashes. The blaze, which is being investigated by police, started on New Year's weekend leaving half of the historical village, including the Moravian Mission Station, shops and 53 homes destroyed.

Bloem corroborates Vytjie Mentor's version of events at state capture inquiry

Former ANC MP Dennis Bloem has told the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture that he never disclosed Vytjie Mentor's infamous 'Saxonwold offer' until testifying before the inquiry.

Ramaphosa: Load shedding a 'hugely damaging reality check'

President Cyril Ramaphosa said there is no single solution to Eskom's crisis.

Ferial Haffajee: I've got the Blackout Blues

Load-shedding gives her the sense that 'Things Fall Apart', says Ferial Haffajee.

SA men are trying to get out of Valentine's Day with this hilarious escape plan

Valentine's Day is all sweetness and delight, but it certainly doesn't come cheap, to the point that South African men have hatched a hilarious escape plan that's currently going viral across local social media.

Unrequited love: Zuma's 'bitter sweet' Valentine's Day note, one year on

Jacob Zuma has tweeted a veiled message on Valentine's Day, which is also the exact day he resigned as state president a year ago.

The Bachelor SA's Lee Thompson on why he's looking for love on TV

We had a heart-to-heart with The Bachelor, Lee Thompson who will bring roses and romance after he gets introduced to 24 single women from across the country.

IAAF denies it will tell court Semenya should be classed as male

Athletics' governing body has denied it will tell a court female athletes with high testosterone levels like Caster Semenya should be classified as male.

Malawi removes 260 minors from adult prisons

Malawi has removed nearly 270 minors from two adult prisons, a legal action group said, following a court ruling and warnings about food shortages, disease risk and overcrowding.

WATCH: Hundreds of dogs destined for slaughterhouse rescued in South Korea

A rescue operation to save hundreds of dogs in South Korea from the slaughterhouse begins, as pressure mounts on the country to end its custom of killing canines for meat.

icymi
5 Cullinan pupils arrested for drug dealing

2019-02-14 18:06

WATCH: Buses burned, windows shattered in CPUT violence
