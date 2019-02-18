News24 ICYMI: Bosasa confirms liquidation; Semenya upset at IAAF ruling; and a lion on the loose in the Western Cape

Jason Rohde's mother begs for lenient sentence for son, Zimbabwe's opposition official as been convicted on false declaration charges, and seven British Labour Party MPs resigned days before the parliamentary Brexit vote.

Bosasa confirms its liquidation after banks pull out

African Global Operations, known as Bosasa, has confirmed in a statement that the company is under voluntary liquidation after their bank communicated a decision to close down the company’s banking facilities.

Be lenient to my 'good, kind, loyal' son - Jason Rohde's mother asks court

The mother of convicted wife killer Jason Rohde has asked the Western Cape High Court to think about his three daughters and pass a lenient sentence.

Sanco calls for civic action to stop 'devastating' Eskom tariff hike

The civic organisation released a statement on Monday in which it rejected Eskom's request for a 15% tariff hike. The energy regulator has held public hearings about the tariff hike between January and February in various provinces around the country.

Hungry lion on the loose, organisers forced to move Beaufort West marathon

Residents Beaufort West have been warned about a hungry lion roaming the area, after it escaped from the Karoo National Park.

Caster upset at IAAF's press release

South African athlete Caster Semenya has expressed her disappointment at a press release issued by the world athletics governing body.

DA goes to the cops after yet another billboard vandalised

The DA is turning to the police for help after after yet another one of its billboards, bearing the words "ANC killed the lights", was vandalised in the Johannesburg CBD.

Hollywood star with new show on local TV is obsessed with everything SA

Hollywood star Jerry O'Connell is starring in a hilarious new comedic crime-drama that takes the whole procedural TV format and has a lot of fun with it.

Are the Hawks targeting Ramaphosa with MTN case?

President Cyril Ramaphosa's hardcore anti-corruption stance will soon be tested as a case involving alleged bribery during his reign as MTN chairperson heads to court, writes Adriaan Basson.

Zimbabwe opposition official Tendai Biti convicted of false declaration

A Zimbabwean court has convicted prominent opposition politician Tendai Biti for announcing that his party's leader won disputed elections held in July.

WATCH: 7 MPs leave UK's Labour Party days before crucial Brexit vote

Seven MPs from Britain's opposition Labour Party have resigned in protest at the party leadership, just days before crucial parliamentary votes on Brexit.

