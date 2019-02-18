 

#News24 ICYMI: Bosasa confirms liquidation; Semenya upset at IAAF ruling; and a lion on the loose in the Western Cape

2019-02-18 18:13
Caster Semenya (AP)

Caster Semenya (AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Jason Rohde's mother begs for lenient sentence for son, Zimbabwe's opposition official as been convicted on false declaration charges, and seven British Labour Party MPs resigned days before the parliamentary Brexit vote.

Here are some of our top picks for the day:

Bosasa confirms its liquidation after banks pull out

African Global Operations, known as Bosasa, has confirmed in a statement that the company is under voluntary liquidation after their bank communicated a decision to close down the company’s banking facilities.

Be lenient to my 'good, kind, loyal' son - Jason Rohde's mother asks court

The mother of convicted wife killer Jason Rohde has asked the Western Cape High Court to think about his three daughters and pass a lenient sentence.

Sanco calls for civic action to stop 'devastating' Eskom tariff hike

The civic organisation released a statement on Monday in which it rejected Eskom's request for a 15% tariff hike. The energy regulator has held public hearings about the tariff hike between January and February in various provinces around the country.

Hungry lion on the loose, organisers forced to move Beaufort West marathon

Residents Beaufort West have been warned about a hungry lion roaming the area, after it escaped from the Karoo National Park.

Caster upset at IAAF's press release

South African athlete Caster Semenya has expressed her disappointment at a press release issued by the world athletics governing body.

DA goes to the cops after yet another billboard vandalised

The DA is turning to the police for help after after yet another one of its billboards, bearing the words "ANC killed the lights", was vandalised in the Johannesburg CBD.

Hollywood star with new show on local TV is obsessed with everything SA

Hollywood star Jerry O'Connell is starring in a hilarious new comedic crime-drama that takes the whole procedural TV format and has a lot of fun with it.

Are the Hawks targeting Ramaphosa with MTN case?

President Cyril Ramaphosa's hardcore anti-corruption stance will soon be tested as a case involving alleged bribery during his reign as MTN chairperson heads to court, writes Adriaan Basson.

Zimbabwe opposition official Tendai Biti convicted of false declaration

A Zimbabwean court has convicted prominent opposition politician Tendai Biti for announcing that his party's leader won disputed elections held in July.

WATCH: 7 MPs leave UK's Labour Party days before crucial Brexit vote

Seven MPs from Britain's opposition Labour Party have resigned in protest at the party leadership, just days before crucial parliamentary votes on Brexit.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa steps in to broker peace in North West as defiant Mahumapelo clings to power

20 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Sentencing proceedings resume in Jason Rohde trial
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 16 February Lottery draw 2019-02-16 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 