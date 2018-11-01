News24 ICYMI: Brett Herron resigns from DA; Over 6 000 learners still not placed for 2019; and Lerato Sengadi files papers to halt HHP funeral

'Build your own brand - men won't do it', Caster Semenya tells women, Robert Mugabe and his wife in legal fight to retain farm, and former Bok skipper apologises after horror 2002 tackle.

Here are today's top stories:

DA Cape Town loses another member as Brett Herron resigns

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport and urban development Brett Herron has announced his resignation with immediate effect.

Lerato Sengadi files papers to halt HHP funeral - reports

Lerato Sengadi has reportedly taken to court in a bid to stop the funeral of her late husband, hip-hop musician Jabulani Tsambo.

Caster Semenya to women athletes: 'Build your own brand - men won't do it'

"We need to transform ourselves. Men won't do it – they want to lead. We need to prove them wrong," Semenya told delegates at the Discovery Leadership Summit held in Sandton on Thursday.

Magashule orders dissolved regional structures to be reinstated

The ANC secretary general has called on the party's provincial executive committees to "desist" from disbanding regional structures and to re-install all those who had been disbanded.

Dros rape case: Suspect to undergo psychiatric evaluation

The man accused of raping a 7-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria will be referred for mental observation.

Over 6 000 learners still not placed for 2019 - Gauteng Education Dept

The Gauteng Department of Education has had to extend its placement of Grade 1 and 8 learners for the 2019 school year as over 6 000 learners have still not been placed in a school.

Former Bok skipper apologises after horror tackle ... in 2002!

Former Springbok captain Corne Krige has apologised to former England scrumhalf Matt Dawson some 16 years after a horror tackle at Twickenham.

Mugabe, wife fight to retain farm in Mazowe as 3 farmers take them to court – reports

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace have reportedly filed court papers challenging an application by three farmers who were evicted from a farm in Mazowe in 2009 to pave way for the former first family's Gushungo holdings company.

