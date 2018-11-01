 

#News24 ICYMI: Brett Herron resigns from DA; Over 6 000 learners still not placed for 2019; and Lerato Sengadi files papers to halt HHP funeral

2018-11-01 18:31
Lerato Sengadi and HHP. (Supplied, Legato Sengadi)

Lerato Sengadi and HHP. (Supplied, Legato Sengadi)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

'Build your own brand - men won't do it', Caster Semenya tells women, Robert Mugabe and his wife in legal fight to retain farm, and former Bok skipper apologises after horror 2002 tackle.

Here are today's top stories:

DA Cape Town loses another member as Brett Herron resigns

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport and urban development Brett Herron has announced his resignation with immediate effect.

Lerato Sengadi files papers to halt HHP funeral - reports

Lerato Sengadi has reportedly taken to court in a bid to stop the funeral of her late husband, hip-hop musician Jabulani Tsambo.

Caster Semenya to women athletes: 'Build your own brand - men won't do it'

"We need to transform ourselves. Men won't do it – they want to lead. We need to prove them wrong," Semenya told delegates at the Discovery Leadership Summit held in Sandton on Thursday.

Magashule orders dissolved regional structures to be reinstated

The ANC secretary general has called on the party's provincial executive committees to "desist" from disbanding regional structures and to re-install all those who had been disbanded.

Dros rape case: Suspect to undergo psychiatric evaluation

The man accused of raping a 7-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria will be referred for mental observation.

Over 6 000 learners still not placed for 2019 - Gauteng Education Dept

The Gauteng Department of Education has had to extend its placement of Grade 1 and 8 learners for the 2019 school year as over 6 000 learners have still not been placed in a school.

Former Bok skipper apologises after horror tackle ... in 2002!

Former Springbok captain Corne Krige has apologised to former England scrumhalf Matt Dawson some 16 years after a horror tackle at Twickenham.

Mugabe, wife fight to retain farm in Mazowe as 3 farmers take them to court – reports

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace have reportedly filed court papers challenging an application by three farmers who were evicted from a farm in Mazowe in 2009 to pave way for the former first family's Gushungo holdings company.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.

Read more on:    icymi

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA hanging on to 'racial exclusivity' - Brett Herron after resigning

2018-11-01 17:29

Inside News24

 
/News
VIDEO FROM THE SCENE: Three men injured in apparent hostage drama at Randfontein church
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Stellenbosch 18:54 PM
Road name: R44

Oudtshoorn 16:36 PM
Road name: N12

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday 31 October 2018-10-31 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 