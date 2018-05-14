#News24 ICYMI: Bus strike ends; Apartheid was not a crime against humanity, says AfriForum CEO; and Taraji is engaged!

Mystery surrounds the discovery of a bomb at the Shia mosque in Verulam; Virat Kohli says it is an honour to bat with AB de Villiers and it was a day of deadly violence in Gaza.



Bus strike finally ends, compromise wage deal brokered



Unions representing bus drivers have officially ended a protracted strike, after reaching a compromise wage settlement.



KZN mosque attack: More questions than answers over bomb



There appears to be much confusion over the discovery of a bomb at a Shia mosque in Verulam, which came under attack last week.



'Psychopath', who spent 20 years in jail for raping two girls and murdering one, wants to be released



A convict, who has served 20 years in jail for raping two little girls and murdering one of them, wants to be released on correctional supervision, saying that he is reformed.



Apartheid was not a crime against humanity - AfriForum CEO



AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel says apartheid was never a crime against humanity.



WATCH: Cold snap brings snow, as winter sets in



Many South Africans will be getting a real taste of winter this week, as a cold snap brings snow and wet weather to the eastern parts of the country.





41 Palestinians killed by Israeli army at Gaza border



Israeli fire killed at least 41 Palestinians during mass protests along the Gaza border on Monday, marking the deadliest day of violence there since a devastating 2014 cross-border war and casting a cloud over Israel's festive inauguration of the new US Embassy in contested Jerusalem.

Taxi boss, son shot dead in KZN



The Umbumbulu Taxi Association chairperson and his teenage son were shot dead on Monday morning in Umbumbulu, south of Durban.

Kohli: Batting with AB is an 'honour'



Indian captain Virat Kohli says it is an honour to bat with South African superstar and Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, AB de Villiers.

Taraji P Henson is engaged to hunky beau Kelvin Hayden



Taraji P Henson got a little more than she expected for Mother’s Day – a marriage proposal.

DA wants De Lille to explain SMS allegedly sent over key City post



The Democratic Alliance says Patricia de Lille 'must come clean' about an SMS she allegedly sent to one of her councillors during the process of appointing a new City manager in September 2016.



Ajay Gupta spotted in India, but no sign of action from local authorities



Ajay Gupta is reportedly back in his Indian hometown of Saharanpur, a small town in Uttar Pradesh, after last being spotted in Dubai.

