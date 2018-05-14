 

#News24 ICYMI: Bus strike ends; Apartheid was not a crime against humanity, says AfriForum CEO; and Taraji is engaged!

2018-05-14 18:42
Taraji P.Henson. (Screengrab: YouTube/Clevver News)

Taraji P.Henson. (Screengrab: YouTube/Clevver News)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Mystery surrounds the discovery of a bomb at the Shia mosque in Verulam; Virat Kohli says it is an honour to bat with AB de Villiers and it was a day of deadly violence in Gaza.

Scroll through our list of the top stories:

Bus strike finally ends, compromise wage deal brokered

Unions representing bus drivers have officially ended a protracted strike, after reaching a compromise wage settlement.

KZN mosque attack: More questions than answers over bomb

There appears to be much confusion over the discovery of a bomb at a Shia mosque in Verulam, which came under attack last week.

'Psychopath', who spent 20 years in jail for raping two girls and murdering one, wants to be released

A convict, who has served 20 years in jail for raping two little girls and murdering one of them, wants to be released on correctional supervision, saying that he is reformed.

Apartheid was not a crime against humanity - AfriForum CEO

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel says apartheid was never a crime against humanity.

WATCH: Cold snap brings snow, as winter sets in

Many South Africans will be getting a real taste of winter this week, as a cold snap brings snow and wet weather to the eastern parts of the country.

41 Palestinians killed by Israeli army at Gaza border

Israeli fire killed at least 41 Palestinians during mass protests along the Gaza border on Monday, marking the deadliest day of violence there since a devastating 2014 cross-border war and casting a cloud over Israel's festive inauguration of the new US Embassy in contested Jerusalem.

Taxi boss, son shot dead in KZN

The Umbumbulu Taxi Association chairperson and his teenage son were shot dead on Monday morning in Umbumbulu, south of Durban.

Kohli: Batting with AB is an 'honour'

Indian captain Virat Kohli says it is an honour to bat with South African superstar and Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, AB de Villiers.

Taraji P Henson is engaged to hunky beau Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P Henson got a little more than she expected for Mother’s Day – a marriage proposal.

DA wants De Lille to explain SMS allegedly sent over key City post

The Democratic Alliance says Patricia de Lille 'must come clean' about an SMS she allegedly sent to one of her councillors during the process of appointing a new City manager in September 2016.

Ajay Gupta spotted in India, but no sign of action from local authorities

Ajay Gupta is reportedly back in his Indian hometown of Saharanpur, a small town in Uttar Pradesh, after last being spotted in Dubai.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.

Read more on:    icymi

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sassa debacle: Dlamini hits back, saying ConCourt has no authority to impose cost order

50 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Cold snap brings snow, as winter sets in
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, May 12 2018-05-12 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 