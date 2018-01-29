 

#News24 ICYMI: Cape Town's dam levels drop; Is Lady Gaga engaged? and see Usain Bolt training with Mamelodi Sundowns

2018-01-29 18:15
Lady Gaga. (Getty Images)

Cape Town - The South African model beaten by Grace Mugabe wants her to be prosecuted; alarm has been raised over missing Life Esidimeni patients and Joburgers go underground to uncover a buried subway station.

Have a look at some of our top stories:

#DayZero: Capetonians way off usage target as dam levels drop further

The threat of Day Zero, which is an increasing reality for Cape Town, is gaining ground, according to data on the latest dam levels.

Model beaten by Grace Mugabe: 'She must be prosecuted'

SA model Gabriella Engels, who says she was whipped by former Zimbabwean first last Grace Mugabe, wants her to be prosecuted.

Lady Gaga sparks engagement rumours with massive ring

Her Grammys performance was beautiful and she looked absolutely stunning, but Lady Gaga is making headlines for another reason - she has people thinking she is engaged to boyfriend Christian Carino.

SEE: Olympic great Bolt trains with Sundowns

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has had a training session with Absa Premiership giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

Life Esidimeni death toll may be higher – DA's Jack Bloom raises alarm on missing patients

DA Gauteng spokesperson for health Jack Bloom says the biggest tragedy in the case of the 62 psychiatric patients missing following a doomed project to transfer them from Life Esidimeni facilities to various NGOs is that they may be dead.

I will not be moved, says defiant Ace Magashule

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule says he will not be intimidated out of his new position by people accusing him of corruption.

'Hitman' allegedly hired by ANC councillor to kill her husband denied bail

A "hitman" allegedly hired by ANC councillor Magdaleen Titus to kill her husband has been denied bail in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate's Court.

WATCH: CCTV footage shows Kempton Park man hijacked and shot in his driveway

Footage has emerged of a man being hijacked in the driveway outside his home in Kempton Park. He was shot in the lower body during the altercation.

Joburgers go underground to uncover buried subway station

Johannesburg's most passionate heritage activists have spent the past few days looking back on the infamous 1930s Park Station – a casualty of Johannesburg's intense redevelopment that is literally buried four metres below the current Park Station and falling into disrepair.

JSE scare forces Eskom to release results

The state utility says it has scheduled the announcement for this week, after its bonds faced suspension from the JSE.

Read more on:    life esidimeni  |  anc  |  eskom  |  ace magashule  |  grace mugabe  |  drought  |  water crisis  |  politics  |  crime

