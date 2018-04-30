#News24 ICYMI: Cloud over Lucky Montana's R13.5m property; From data ripoff to data rollover; and Avengers movie scores big

Eskom has rubbished claims that is bailing out Gupta-linked Optimum Coal Mine, Auditing firm KPMG SA sinks further into controversy and more than 30 trucks are damaged in a violent protest action in KwaZulu-Natal.



Have a look at some of our leading stories making headlines:

REVEALED: Cash for Lucky Montana's R13.5m property traced to R4bn Prasa contractor

A R13.5m property owned by former train boss Lucky Montana was partly funded with money that can be traced back to a beneficiary of dodgy contracts worth R4bn from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

EXCLUSIVE: Controversial attorney and alleged spy Belinda Walter was a consultant for senior KPMG manager

Auditing firm KPMG SA has come under intense scrutiny for its role in authoring the SARS 'rogue unit' report. Now further questions have arisen around conflicts of interest when they took up the brief.

REVEALED: Underworld figure George Louca may have been poisoned in jail, new book claims

Dramatic allegations that underworld figure George Louca was poisoned in prison have emerged in a new book by journalist Mandy Wiener, titled Ministry of Crime.

Eskom rubbishes claims it is bailing out Gupta-linked Optimum mine

Eskom says it is not bailing out Gupta-linked Optimum Coal Mine, and that allegations made in a newspaper report are "factually incorrect and without basis".

WATCH: Trucks torched in violent N3 protest

More than 30 trucks have been damaged in a violent protest on the N3 freeway near the Mooi River toll plaza in KwaZulu-Natal.

SA's 'extremely clever' former finance minister Derek Keys dies

The finance minister of the transitional government between 1992 and 1994 Derek Keys has died.

From data ripoff to data rollover

Frustrated consumers battling disappearing data and hefty out-of-bundle pricing will finally benefit from new regulations.

A glimmer of opportunity for Stormers

They say a week can be a long time in rugby but so can a weekend, as the Stormers have discovered after breaking their sequence of defeats against the Rebels.

Avengers: Infinity War scores biggest opening weekend ever in SA box office history

Avengers: Infinity War obliterated box office records, setting new cinema benchmarks in South Africa, as well as in West and East Africa with a gigantic box office haul.