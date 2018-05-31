News24 ICYMI: Council reduces De Lille's powers to 'ceremonial'; 'If I am an adulterer, am I a murderer?' asks Jason Rohde; and Zidane's Madrid exit is real

A report by AgriSA has found that farm murders have decreased to their lowest level in more than 20 years, Parents of pupils at Stella High School's hostel sleep in shifts to keep watch, and the ANC has made some significant gains on the DA in two Western Cape by-elections.

Churchgoers, religious leaders come out in numbers to welcome Zuma home



Churchgoers, religious leaders and Nkandla residents came out in their numbers to a welcome home prayer for former president Jacob Zuma.

Farm murder rate lowest in 20 years, 'remoteness' the reason for brutality



Farm murders have decreased to their lowest level in more than 20 years, a report by agricultural organisation AgriSA has found.

'I'll see you in court' - Cape Town council reduces De Lille's powers to 'ceremonial'

The City of Cape Town council has agreed to reduce executive Mayor Patricia de Lille's role to "ceremonial", delegating her powers to her mayoral committee, with final oversight held by the council.

Zidane confirms shock Real Madrid exit



Zinedine Zidane has confirmed his shock exit from Spanish giants Real Madrid having led the club to three consecutive Champions League titles.

De Villiers released from SA Rugby contract



SA Rugby confirmed on Wednesday that Pieter de Villiers has been released from his contract with the union to take up an opportunity in France.

Gupta-owned Shiva Uranium's business rescue practitioners throw in towel



The business rescue practitioners (BRPs) appointed to save Gupta-owned company Shiva Uranium have resigned with immediate effect after their relationship with the state-owned Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) - the company's largest creditor – turned sour.

Stella murders: Parents keep watch over hostel children at night



Parents of pupils at Stella High School's hostel sleep in shifts to keep watch, in an attempt to make their children feel safe again, chairman of the school’s governing body told YOU.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are Instagram official



Ariana Grande and new beau Pete Davidson have made their relationship Instagram official.

PIC: Proud granny Queen Elizabeth keeps framed photo of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan nearby as she meets political figures



Queen Elizabeth is one proud grandmother, and her collection of framed photos prove this. Her Majesty met with the Honourable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom on Wednesday, in front of a private audience in one of the many elegant rooms at Buckingham Palace.

Jason Rohde: 'If I am an adulterer, am I a murderer?'



Confronted with the question of why Jason Rohde's family would believe his version of how his wife Susan died if he had deceived them all with his affair, he told the State on Thursday: "So are you saying if I am an adulterer, I am a murderer?"

ANC gains on DA in two Western Cape by-elections



The African National Congress (ANC) has made some significant gains on the Democratic Alliance (DA) in two Western Cape by-elections, with the DA losing 17% and 9.6% in two wards respectively.

KZN village 'gold' rush: 'I didn't go to school today, because I wanted to make quick cash'



Residents of KwaMachi, a tiny village in Harding in the far south of KwaZulu-Natal, believe that the "gold" that has been discovered in their village will change their lives for the better.

