News24 ICYMI: Court lifts AFU restraint order in Vrede dairy case; Bok's Kolisi makes history; and watch real-life 'Spider-Man' scale building to rescue child

A man has been arrested for the alleged murder of an MKMVA member in Mpumalanga, Khloé Kardashian shares the first photo of herself and her adorable baby girl, and in the hours leading up to the discovery of Susan Rohde's body at Spier Hotel in 2016, her husband Jason told her he was calling it quits on their 23-year marriage.

Here is a roundup of the day's stop stories:

Free State High Court lifts AFU restraint order in Vrede dairy case

The Free State High Court in Bloemfontein has ruled in favour of Gupta linked companies and individuals who challenged a provisional restraint order that targets assets, to the tune of R250m.

Man arrested for MKMVA member's death at Mpumalanga ANCYL conference

A man has been arrested for the alleged murder of an MKMVA member who was shot dead during the Mpumalanga ANCYL's Gert Sibande regional conference over the weekend.

Jason Rohde told his wife he was done with their marriage hours before she was found dead



"I can't fight for three hours like Susan can fight. I just don't have the strength. I give in. And I don't like it. Especially when Susan is as cross as that, it will not stop," Jason Rohde has told the Western Cape High Court.

Suspicions of illegally-intercepted cellphone calls surface in Modack extortion case

Suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack has been accused of intercepting certain cellphone calls without consent and it is alleged that he did so to try and defeat the ends of justice.

Cape Town to be hit by multiple cold fronts

Cape Town is in for a wet week as multiple cold fronts make landfall, with warnings of potential flooding in some areas.

WATCH: Real-life 'Spider-Man' from Mali heroically scales building to rescue child in Paris

A young Malian man was hailed as a hero on Sunday after he sprang into action to save a four-year-old child hanging from a fourth-floor balcony by single-handedly scaling the facade of the building and hauling the youngster to safety.

PIC: Khloé Kardashian shares cute snap with ‘little love’ True



Khloé Kardashian has shared the first photo of herself and her adorable baby girl, True on Instagram.

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

Twitter reacts: Bok captain Kolisi makes history



There has been a strong social media reaction to the news that Siya Kolisi will captain the Springboks against England.

Rassie ‘anti-Lions’ charge unjustified



Emotion eclipsing reality … that may well be responsible for some sentiment that Rassie Erasmus has been too economical with Lions representation in his enlarged Springbok group.

WATCH: Zimbabwe is the new Guinness world record holder for the biggest marimba ensemble

Zimbabwe is now reportedly the Guinness world record holder for the biggest ensemble of marimba players.

