News24 ICYMI: DA reaches deal with De Lille; Cape Town prepares for heavy storm; and What's the story behind Mnangagwa's scarf?

Behind the scenes diplomatic wrangling with Putin and Modi threatens to derail Brics summit

At least two of the five presidents, Vladimir Putin from Russia and Narendra Modi from India, had issues with South Africa's diplomacy.

DA confirms deal reached with De Lille for public disciplinary hearing

The Democratic Alliance has confirmed that it has reached an agreement with Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille about her ongoing issues with the party, which includes allowing an open disciplinary hearing.

Cape Town braces for heavy storm, flooding

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Management says it has been advised of heavy downpours and thundershowers across the Western Cape on Friday.

The 'Gupta Minyan' and the R647 million Transnet scam

The greed of a Chinese locomotive company has exposed the “Gupta minyan” – the memorable tag coined by members of the local Jewish community and first published in the SA Jewish Report.

SA Express can take off again - with only 2 aircraft

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has reinstated South African Express’ Air Operator Certificate (AOC), clearing the airline for the resumption of operations.

Ajax CT withdraw application to halt start of season

Ajax Cape Town have sensationally withdrawn their urgent application against the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to interdict start of 2018/19 Absa Premiership season.

WATCH: What's the story behind Mnangagwa's scarf?

The scarf worn by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been the talking point for many over the past few months.

South Africa features in a new docu-series that explores the darker side of tourism

In this new Netflix show journalist David Farrier visits unusual and often macabre tourism spots around the world, including South Africa.

The Vegan Princess Diaries: Food24’s food writer goes vegan for one month

After all the unbending commitments of debit orders and utility bills, there really wasn’t very much left over. Suddenly, sparked by an anger over the ever increasing price of butter, I decided that I should try a month of veganism.

Cape drought forces WP premier league changes

The Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) has confirmed premier league and first division A cricket will be reduced from a two-day to one-day competition for the 2018/19 season.

