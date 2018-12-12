 

#News24 ICYMI: Danny Msiza and his R164m empire; Naka Drotské in 'critical' condition; and Cameron Van der Burgh hangs up his goggles

2018-12-12 18:56
Cameron Van Der Burgh (Gallo Images)

Cameron Van Der Burgh (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Artist Ayanda Mabulu arrested over 'blame it on the boers' painting, Alleged serial murderer Mongezi Mcunukelwa rearrested after high court escape, and Karlien van Jaarsveld speaks out after social media drama over 'missing' kids.

Here are today’s top stories:

PICS: Top ANC man Danny Msiza and his R164m empire

While his political future seems uncertain, it does not appear as if former ANC Limpopo treasurer-general Danny Msiza will be losing any sleep over his future income.

Naka Drotské in 'critical' condition, family asks for prayers

Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotské's condition seems to have worsened to critical, his brother, Tinus, and cousin, Steven Drotské, wrote on their Facebook pages at around 13:00 on Wednesday.

Artist Ayanda Mabulu arrested over 'blame it on the boers' painting

Controversial artist Ayanda Mabulu, 37, was arrested outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, following a display of his artwork stating, "blame it on the boers".

Olympic medallist Van der Burgh hangs up his goggles

Olympic medallist Cameron van der Burgh has announced his retirement from competitive swimming on Wednesday.

Alleged serial murderer Mongezi Mcunukelwa rearrested after High Court escape

Alleged multiple murderer Mongezi Mcunukelwa is back behind bars following his rearrest on Tuesday night, a source within the NPA has confirmed to News24.

Cope's Lekota, Steve Hofmeyr unite against 'fascist formation' BLF

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota has labelled the BLF a fascist formation, insisting that its leader, Andile Mngxitama, be imprisoned and rehabilitated for his calls at the weekend for the killing of white people in South Africa.

Karlien van Jaarsveld speaks out after social media drama over 'missing' kids

Local singer Karlien van Jaarsveld has spoken out following the drama that played off on social media on Tuesday night in which she claimed her children went "missing" with their father, former rugby player Derick Hougaard.

Petrol is nearly a quarter more expensive than last year – but package holidays and phones are getting cheaper

Compared to the previous year South Africans paid 23.1% more for fuel in November, Statistics South Africa said in official consumer price index data released on Tuesday.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.

Read more on:    icymi
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Miguel Louw murder accused appears evasive, inconsistent on the stand

2018-12-12 18:53

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Jozi launches first ever drive-thru bar, or does it?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 20:16 PM
Road name: Durban Road

Delft 18:16 PM
Road name: Stellenbosch Arterial Road

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 12 December Lottery draw 5 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 