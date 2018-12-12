News24 ICYMI: Danny Msiza and his R164m empire; Naka Drotské in 'critical' condition; and Cameron Van der Burgh hangs up his goggles

Artist Ayanda Mabulu arrested over 'blame it on the boers' painting, Alleged serial murderer Mongezi Mcunukelwa rearrested after high court escape, and Karlien van Jaarsveld speaks out after social media drama over 'missing' kids.



Here are today’s top stories:



PICS: Top ANC man Danny Msiza and his R164m empire

While his political future seems uncertain, it does not appear as if former ANC Limpopo treasurer-general Danny Msiza will be losing any sleep over his future income.

Naka Drotské in 'critical' condition, family asks for prayers

Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotské's condition seems to have worsened to critical, his brother, Tinus, and cousin, Steven Drotské, wrote on their Facebook pages at around 13:00 on Wednesday.

Artist Ayanda Mabulu arrested over 'blame it on the boers' painting

Controversial artist Ayanda Mabulu, 37, was arrested outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, following a display of his artwork stating, "blame it on the boers".

Olympic medallist Van der Burgh hangs up his goggles

Olympic medallist Cameron van der Burgh has announced his retirement from competitive swimming on Wednesday.

Alleged serial murderer Mongezi Mcunukelwa rearrested after High Court escape

Alleged multiple murderer Mongezi Mcunukelwa is back behind bars following his rearrest on Tuesday night, a source within the NPA has confirmed to News24.

Cope's Lekota, Steve Hofmeyr unite against 'fascist formation' BLF

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota has labelled the BLF a fascist formation, insisting that its leader, Andile Mngxitama, be imprisoned and rehabilitated for his calls at the weekend for the killing of white people in South Africa.

Karlien van Jaarsveld speaks out after social media drama over 'missing' kids

Local singer Karlien van Jaarsveld has spoken out following the drama that played off on social media on Tuesday night in which she claimed her children went "missing" with their father, former rugby player Derick Hougaard.

Petrol is nearly a quarter more expensive than last year – but package holidays and phones are getting cheaper

Compared to the previous year South Africans paid 23.1% more for fuel in November, Statistics South Africa said in official consumer price index data released on Tuesday.

