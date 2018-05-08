#News24 ICYMI: De Lille not considering future political home yet; Submissions received by land committee; and How much will Meghan Markle’s wedding dress cost

Supra Mahumapelo will give North West speaker a letter on Friday, Operational plan for ill-fated match between Chiefs and Stars match only signed next day, police admit and 'Most wanted' Glebelands murder suspect gets 10 years.



Patricia de Lille told to vacate office, return City of Cape Town property

The DA cited clause 3.5.1.2 in its constitution, which says if a member publicly declares his or her intention to resign, then their membership ceases immediately.

Mduduzi Manana intends laying an extortion complaint against his domestic worker

Gauteng police on Tuesday said they didn't know if former higher education and training deputy minister Mduduzi Manana had laid a complaint against his former domestic worker.

I will give North West speaker a letter on Friday - Supra Mahumapelo

Mahumapelo, who was delivering his budget speech on Tuesday, did not say what the letter would include, but indicated it would be in line with the Constitution.

De Lille not considering any future political homes just yet

Patricia de Lille says she has too many issues to resolve with the Democratic Alliance to consider a potential move to any other political parties just yet.

Land committee receives 140 000 submissions, faces 'nightmare' planning for hearings

The parliamentary joint committee on constitutional review has so far received 140 000 written submissions about possible changes to land ownership rights and will request the National Assembly extend the deadline to report back by August 30, according to co-chairperson Vincent Smith.

Operational plan for ill-fated match between Chiefs and Stars match only signed next day, police admit

The operational plan for the Kaizer Chiefs/Free State Stars match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, which erupted in violence last month, was only signed the day after the match.

This is reportedly how much Meghan Markle’s wedding dress will cost

The bride-to-be is set to walk down the aisle soon and now we might know more details about the wedding dress.

'Most wanted' Glebelands murder suspect gets 10 years after pleading guilty to attempted murder

The "most wanted" Glebelands Hostel murders suspect has been sentenced to 10 years in jail after he pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted murder on Tuesday.

ANC must let go of struggle nostalgia if real change is to come

The ANC's obsession with being a "revolutionary party" and a liberation movement, 24 years after becoming the government has become one of its biggest handicaps.

Kiwi scribe: Super Rugby refs allow players to cheat

A popular New Zealand scribe says the standard of refereeing in the southern hemisphere "is in crisis" with officials "allowing players to cheat".

