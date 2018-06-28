News24 ICYMI: De Lille wants DA to fork out R1m for legal fees, Ed Sheeran tickets sold out for Cape Town and why your pee is the new liquid gold

The police and AgriSA are wrong about the decline in farm murders, says AfriForum, the search for a missing Cape Town psychologist has been ramped up and see the best tweets, memes after Germany's shocking World Cup exit.

DA must pay more than R1m for my legal fees - De Lille



Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says the Democratic Alliance will have to pay more than R1m of her legal fees, after the Western Cape High Court awarded costs during her review of the party's decision to cancel her membership.

Ed Sheeran's Cape Town show is officially sold out!



The Mother City loves British singer Ed Sheeran it seems, because only a few hours after tickets for his first ever show in Cape Town went on sale, on Thursday morning, they were all gone.

Police and AgriSA wrong about decline in farm murders - AfriForum



While the police and agricultural body AgriSA have found that farm murders have decreased to their lowest level in 20 years, lobby group AfriForum's deputy CEO Ernst Roets said on Thursday that there had been a significant increase this year.

Land: The people speak - Public hearings told that 'there will be hell'



Provincial leader of the National Conservative Party Valerie Byliefeldt, says that the country will see "the most hellish revolution that South Africans have seen in their lifetime" if farmers' land is taken against their will.







Missing Cape Town psychologist: Search and rescue volunteers called to assist



Wilderness Search and Rescue volunteers have been requested to assist with a search of Cecilia Forest, Constantia, where a clinical psychologist's car was found after she went missing.



Diego Novella found guilty of Camps Bay hotel murder



The Guatemalan man accused of murdering his US girlfriend, Gabriela Kabrins Alban, in a Camps Bay hotel room has been found guilty in the Western Cape High Court.



Your pee is the new liquid gold: Think fertiliser-producing urinals for men and women



If urine is the new ‘liquid gold’ then we need to find a good way to collect it – and the rush is already on to include women with gender neutral urinals being tested in the country.

The best tweets, memes after Germany's shocking SWC exit



The internet went into overdrive following the shock Soccer World Cup elimination of the defending champions and world No 1-side Germany.

Pretoria dad wounds mom then shoots himself – while their kids are in the home



A Pretoria man allegedly shot and seriously wounded his wife on Wednesday before turning the gun on himself.

SARS Inquiry hears how Jonas Makwakwa tried to meddle in VIP taxpayer affairs



Disgraced former SARS chief operations officer Jonas Makwakwa actively tried to interfere with the tax matters of high-profile or VIP taxpayers, despite the objections of other tax officials.

Concerns of election violence in Zimbabwe



As Zimbabweans gear up to vote for a new leader on July 30, there are concerns that the upcoming elections could be marred by widespread violence.



