#News24 ICYMI: 'Don't ask me about Day Zero,' says CT Deputy Mayor while JP Smith says it is going to be ‘unpleasant’; and Koko stays at Eskom for now

Cape Town - Residents are coming to grips with living in a city without water; Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela says it would take "a lifetime" for one commission to probe all government corruption, and the ANC says the law must take its course in the Vrede Dairy matter.

Here are Friday's top stories:

WATCH: 'Don't ask me about Day Zero,' says the man in charge of CT's water crisis

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson has taken charge of Cape Town's water crisis, but seemed stumped on Thursday when News24's Aletta Harrison asked him questions about 'Day Zero'.

State capture terms 'too broad', says Madonsela

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, whose investigation into state capture led to the establishment of the Zondo Commission, says its terms of reference are too broad and that it would take "a lifetime" for one commission to probe all government corruption.

JP Smith answers Day Zero questions: 'It's going to be really unpleasant'

"As we learn people's behaviour you might find sites that will have a drive through because it prevents people from having to find parking," Smith said.



Koko can stay - for now

Embattled Eskom executive Matshela Koko will not be forced to resign just yet, after the Labour Court in Johannesburg issued an interim order restraining Eskom from firing him on Friday afternoon.

SA sports minister to boycott SA v Israel Davis Cup tie

Minister of Sport and Recreation Thulas Nxesi plans to boycott the upcoming Davis Cup tie between South Africa and Israel.

#CapeWaterCrisis: SA Weather Service throws shade at Zille's 'disingenuous' remarks

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is clapping back after Western Cape Premier Helen Zille blamed the water crisis on their 'incorrect' predictions during a BBC interview.





Dlamini 'was running Sassa like her own shop' - Magwaza

Former South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Thokozani Magwaza has painted a picture of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini as someone who showed signs of being drunk with power.

Zim VP Chiwenga 'causes a stir' in parliament as he 'threatens' opposition leader

Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga reportedly left lawmakers from the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) outraged when he told the party's vice president Nelson Chamisa during a parliamentary session that the country would have been better off if he had not gone to the US and other places "campaigning for sanctions".

'Let the Hawks do their job' - ANC on Magashule raids

The national and Free State ANC say the law must take its course in the Vrede Dairy matter, even if it means that the party's new secretary general Ace Magashule could be implicated.

WP Rugby refute ‘malicious claims’

WP Rugby insists that Newlands stadium is not up for sale. They reacted on Friday to claims to the contrary made by Aerios, the commercial partner in lengthy legal dispute with them over advertising rights.



There's something for everyone at local cinemas this weekend

Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated film The Post hits cinemas this weekend. Also showing: Taraji P. Henson plays a hitwoman and the final installment of the Maze Runner trilogy.

