 

#News24 ICYMI: Duduzane Zuma briefly detained, where you can watch the WC quarterfinals and Meghan sparkles in yellow dress

2018-07-06 18:10
Meghan Markle in her yellow dress next to Prince Harry. (Getty Images)

Meghan Markle in her yellow dress next to Prince Harry. (Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Don't miss out on these top 5 must-watch weekend sporting events, read Jacques Pauw's open letter to Julius Malema, and have a look at out infographic detailing where the Thai boys, who have been stuck in a cave for more than a week, were found.

Have a look at some of our popular stories:

Jacques Pauw open letter to Julius Malema

I am sure that you might not be fully aware of what had transpired at Carnilinx, but it does beg the question whether Mazzotti, Phillips and Sayed entertained you with their proceeds of crime, writes Jacques Pauw to Julius Malema in an open letter.

Duduzane Zuma in SA after brief detention to confirm identity - lawyer

Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma, who is facing a charge of culpable homicide, has been briefly detained at OR Tambo International Airport.


Top 5 must-watch weekend sporting events

It's the weekend! But the sporting world never sleeps, so hang on tight and be sure to watch these FIVE events!

#WorldCup: Where to watch the nerve-wracking quarter finals in SA

Across Durban, Port Elizabeth, Cape Town and Johannesburg, let us guide you through a bar hopping journey to places where all your World Cup fantasies can come true - or crash and burn.

PICS: Meghan radiates sunshine in yellow dress at Commonwealth event

The Duke and Duchess stepped out at a reception for the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge looking chic as ever.

Bystanders were 'filming a woman on fire' - Gardens Centre gas explosion witness

A woman who witnessed an explosion at a Cape Town shopping centre says while there was chaos during the incident, what was more upsetting was the response of the public.

Man who filmed deadly Northcliff shootout: 'There was so much blood'

A witness has described how his first instinct was to start filming when he realised he was in the thick of a shootout.

SAPS crime programme paying off, cash-in-transit robberies 'reduced significantly'

Police officials say the implementation of the nationwide stabilisation programme to reduce crime is paying off, with cash-in-transit robberies reduced by 61%.

#FeesMustFall protesters facing charges to be diverted to community service in schools

It is expected that charges will be dropped once they return to court and show proof that they have completed their community service.

INFOGRAPHIC: Where Thai boys were found

Rescue divers reached several kilometres inside a flooded cave where 12 boys and their football coach have been trapped since June 23. See the infographic.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.

Read more on:    icymi

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Eskom, McKinsey settle over R1bn fee

2018-07-06 17:54

Inside News24

 

/News
ICYMI: Watch the touching moment Ashwin Willemse received his masters degree
 

4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!

Since Paul the Octopus successfully predicted Spain’s win in the 2010 World Cup, sports-fortune-telling animals have become increasingly popular.

 

Paws

New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 4 2018-07-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 