News24 ICYMI: Duduzane Zuma briefly detained, where you can watch the WC quarterfinals and Meghan sparkles in yellow dress

Jacques Pauw open letter to Julius Malema



I am sure that you might not be fully aware of what had transpired at Carnilinx, but it does beg the question whether Mazzotti, Phillips and Sayed entertained you with their proceeds of crime, writes Jacques Pauw to Julius Malema in an open letter.



Duduzane Zuma in SA after brief detention to confirm identity - lawyer



Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma, who is facing a charge of culpable homicide, has been briefly detained at OR Tambo International Airport.



Top 5 must-watch weekend sporting events



It's the weekend! But the sporting world never sleeps, so hang on tight and be sure to watch these FIVE events!

#WorldCup: Where to watch the nerve-wracking quarter finals in SA



Across Durban, Port Elizabeth, Cape Town and Johannesburg, let us guide you through a bar hopping journey to places where all your World Cup fantasies can come true - or crash and burn.

PICS: Meghan radiates sunshine in yellow dress at Commonwealth event



The Duke and Duchess stepped out at a reception for the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge looking chic as ever.

Bystanders were 'filming a woman on fire' - Gardens Centre gas explosion witness



A woman who witnessed an explosion at a Cape Town shopping centre says while there was chaos during the incident, what was more upsetting was the response of the public.



Man who filmed deadly Northcliff shootout: 'There was so much blood'



A witness has described how his first instinct was to start filming when he realised he was in the thick of a shootout.



SAPS crime programme paying off, cash-in-transit robberies 'reduced significantly'



Police officials say the implementation of the nationwide stabilisation programme to reduce crime is paying off, with cash-in-transit robberies reduced by 61%.

#FeesMustFall protesters facing charges to be diverted to community service in schools



It is expected that charges will be dropped once they return to court and show proof that they have completed their community service.

INFOGRAPHIC: Where Thai boys were found



Rescue divers reached several kilometres inside a flooded cave where 12 boys and their football coach have been trapped since June 23. See the infographic.