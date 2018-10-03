News24 ICYMI: EFF calls for arrest of Sasha Martinengo; Castrate rapists - ANCWL; and Japan's upset win over Boks to be turned into a movie

Japan's famous win against the Springboks in 2015 will be turned into a movie, it's welcome to Makhanda and goodbye to Grahamstown as the Eastern Cape town officially changes its name, and Melania Trump tours Ghana as part of her solo Africa tour.

Scroll through some of our top stories for the day:



'Springs monster' will go to jail for 35 years



The so-called "Springs monster" has been sentenced to an effective 35 years in prison for the severe abuse of his five children, the rape of his eldest daughter, drug possession and obstruction of justice.

Castrate rapists, says ANC Women's League

While South Africans are still reeling from the shock of two rape cases that have recently come before the courts, the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) has called for the chemical castration of rapists and those who attack women and children.

Welcome to Makhanda, formerly known as Grahamstown

It's welcome to Makhanda and goodbye to Grahamstown after Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that he had made a final determination on the name change on Tuesday evening.

WATCH: #WesternCapeShutdown: Over 250 people march to Parliament against gang violence

Over 200 people marched from Keizergracht to Parliament and the Western Cape government provincial offices as part of the #WesternCapeShutdown against gang violence on Wednesday morning.

World Bank cuts SA's economic growth forecast

The World Bank has cut SA’s economic growth forecast for 2018 from 1.4% to 1%.

Japan's upset win over Boks to be turned into a movie

Japan's famous upset win over the Springboks at the 2015 Rugby World Cup will be turned into a movie.

EFF wants Sasha Martinengo arrested within a week over 'monkey' comment

The Economic Freedom Fighters expects DJ Sasha Martinengo to be arrested within a week, its Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego has said.

Everything you need to know about Rocking the Daisies 2018

One of the biggest music festivals in South Africa, Rocking the Daisies is back for a thirteenth year in 2018.

WATCH: 'Dancing Queen' Theresa May pokes fun at her limited dance moves

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrived on stage at the Conservative Party conference to the strains of ABBA's "Dancing Queen", taking a spin around and having a brief laugh at her own expense before a key speech.

PICS: Melania Trump tours former slavery outpost in Ghana

US First Lady Melania Trump visited a former slave trading fort in Ghana on Wednesday, the second day of her maiden solo tour of Africa promoting her children's welfare programme.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.