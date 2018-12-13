News24 ICYMI: Eskom gets R1.5bn loan; Zuma to pay his own legal costs, court rules; and Jennifer Lopez turns heads on the red carpet

Twenty-one initiates have already died throughout South Africa since the start of the 2018 summer traditional initiation season; Fists fly between photographers and security at CPUT graduation ceremony; and Springbok wing Ashwin Willemse remains adamant that his sensational TV walkout earlier this year was brought about by racism.

Here are today’s top stories:

Eskom gets R1.5bn French loan to help strengthen power grid

Eskom and Agence Française de Développement (AFD) signed a R1.5bn loan agreement on Thursday to support the electricity utility's investments in extending and strengthening its power transmission grid along the west coast of South Africa.

21 initiates have already died this season - Mkhize

Twenty-one initiates have already died throughout South Africa since the start of the 2018 summer traditional initiation season, which started in November.

Jail time for men who terrorised Glebelands Hostel residents with violence, murder

One of two men accused of terrorising Glebelands Hostel residents with violence and murder will spend 25 years in prison, police said on Thursday.

More woes for Jacob Zuma after court orders he is responsible for his legal fees

Former president Jacob Zuma will have to pay his own legal costs which were incurred in his personal capacity in criminal cases instituted against him.

WATCH: Fists fly between photographers and security at CPUT graduation ceremony

Unaccredited photographers who wanted to get a piece of the action at a Cape Town graduation ceremony instead found themselves trading blows with security officials.

Jennifer Lopez turns heads on the red carpet with this hot-pink dress

The 49-year-old singer stole the show at the recent Second Act movie premiere in New York, E! Online reports.

Mihalik murder: Accused Khayelitsha taxi owner wants video footage of killing

One of the men accused of the "premeditated" murder of Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik wants the State to hand over its video evidence, it emerged in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Man accused of raping stepdaughter 900 times to spend festive season behind bars

A KwaZulu-Natal man accused of raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter 900 times, is to spend the festive season behind bars after the Verulam Magistrate's Court postponed his case for a month.

PICS: Tamaryn Green makes SA proud at Miss Universe preliminary competition

Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green represented South Africa at the Miss Universe preliminary competition on Thursday.

Le Clos revels in biggest short course win

Chad le Clos knew he would come back stronger after winning gold on the third day of the FINA Short-Course World Championships on Thursday.

Willemse confident SAHRC will prove racism behind TV walkout

Springbok wing Ashwin Willemse remains adamant that his sensational TV walkout earlier this year was brought about by racism.

