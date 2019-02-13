News24 ICYMI: Eskom 'technically insolvent'; SA a step closer to new driver's licence demerit system; and Here’s what you’ll pay for DStv from April

Bank statements reveal how Free State government paid Guptas over R330m for Estina dairy farm, Eskom and the multi-billion rand mega projects that could have saved SA, and Were Bulls robbed blind by Sharks’ 'successful' conversion?



Eskom 'technically insolvent', won't last beyond April 2019 - committee hears

Eskom's R420bn debt burden represents 15% of the sovereign's debt. If Eskom defaults on its debt, it will threaten the economy, the DPE highlighted in a submission to the committee.

Holy cow! Bank statements reveal how Free State government paid Guptas over R330m for Estina dairy farm

Bank statements show that the Free State government paid R334 202 652 over less than two years, from July 2014 to April 2016, to Indian company Estina.

Court rules Supra Mahumapelo must occupy office immediately

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ruled that Supra Mahumapelo should return to his office and resume his responsibilities as ANC North West chairperson immediately.



SA a step closer to new driver's licence demerit system

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Transport approved amendments to the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Bill, bringing the country a step closer to a point demerit system for traffic infringements by drivers.

Teenager rushed to hospital after being hit by stray bullet at Dowerglen High School

An 18-year-old pupil at Dowerglen High School in Edenvale has been rushed to hospital by paramedics after being hit in the chest by stray bullets as cable thieves ran through the school trying to evade security guards on Wednesday.

DStv 2019 increases: Here’s what you’ll pay from April

MultiChoice late on Tuesday confirmed 2019's DStv price increases for its pay-TV packages to Channel24, that will see an annual subscription increase of between 1.96% and 6.42% from April 1.

WATCH: Were Bulls robbed blind by Sharks’ 'successful' conversion?



There was confusion when the Sharks and Bulls played to a 7-all draw in a pre-season friendly in Ballito last Saturday. The confusion stemmed from a conversion attempt by Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch in the first half.



Eskom and the multi-billion rand mega projects that could have saved SA

Corruption and state capture are major reasons why coal plants Medupi and Kusile are not delivering electricity as planned and why South Africa is facing crippling blackouts, say energy experts.

