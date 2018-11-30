 

#News24 ICYMI: Eskom warns of weekend of load shedding; Turns out, Carling Black Label is Canadian; and Michael B Jordan gives us the inside scoop on Creed II

2018-11-30 18:04
(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An outside service provider to assist with probe into EFF tender kickback claims says Mashaba, 'The Christianity I was raised in doesn't believe in killings'- judge tells Krugersdorp killer, and Eskom warns South Africans to plan for weekend of load shedding.

Here are today’s top stories:

Former Bok Naka Drotske shot, loses 'almost a third' of his blood

Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotské has lost "almost a third of his blood" after being shot and injured during a robbery, according to information obtained by News24

Eskom warns South Africans to plan for weekend of load shedding

The power utility said the probability of stage 1 rotational power cuts over the weekend was high due to a shortage of capacity.

Moyane 'not entitled' to lead SARS, Zuma's support 'irrelevant' - Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa reportedly dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s intervention in the case, describing Zuma’s affidavit in support of Moyane as "irrelevant".

Turns out, Carling Black Label is Canadian - and South Africans are freaking out

To the shock of some of its fans, the beer of the South African working man has been outed as Canadian on Twitter this week.

Outside service provider to assist with probe into EFF tender kickback claims - Mashaba

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says an outside service provider will be appointed to assist the City's Anti-Corruption Unit in investigating allegations of kickbacks to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in a R1bn tender deal.

Botha, Stander have put differences aside

In an interview with Irish publication, The42, Botha admitted he and Stander were not always the best of friends, but that has changed since the former's arrival at Munster.

WATCH: Michael B Jordan gives us the inside scoop on Creed II

It’s been a long wait for Creed fans, but the second instalment of the movie is finally here. The film opens in South African cinemas nationwide on Friday, November 30.

'The Christianity I was raised in doesn't believe in killings'- judge tells Krugersdorp killer

A judge in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg was stunned by the claims of a convicted murder that she was a Christian even though she had committed heinous crimes over several years.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.


Read more on:    icymi

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bathabile Dlamini calls on SAFA to ensure safe viewing spaces for Afcon women's final

52 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
VIDEO: Frightening road rage incident leaves 7-year-old traumatised
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, November 28 2018-11-28 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 