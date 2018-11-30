News24 ICYMI: Eskom warns of weekend of load shedding; Turns out, Carling Black Label is Canadian; and Michael B Jordan gives us the inside scoop on Creed II

An outside service provider to assist with probe into EFF tender kickback claims says Mashaba, 'The Christianity I was raised in doesn't believe in killings'- judge tells Krugersdorp killer, and Eskom warns South Africans to plan for weekend of load shedding.



Former Bok Naka Drotske shot, loses 'almost a third' of his blood

Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotské has lost "almost a third of his blood" after being shot and injured during a robbery, according to information obtained by News24

Eskom warns South Africans to plan for weekend of load shedding

The power utility said the probability of stage 1 rotational power cuts over the weekend was high due to a shortage of capacity.

Moyane 'not entitled' to lead SARS, Zuma's support 'irrelevant' - Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa reportedly dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s intervention in the case, describing Zuma’s affidavit in support of Moyane as "irrelevant".



Turns out, Carling Black Label is Canadian - and South Africans are freaking out

To the shock of some of its fans, the beer of the South African working man has been outed as Canadian on Twitter this week.

Outside service provider to assist with probe into EFF tender kickback claims - Mashaba

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says an outside service provider will be appointed to assist the City's Anti-Corruption Unit in investigating allegations of kickbacks to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in a R1bn tender deal.

Botha, Stander have put differences aside

In an interview with Irish publication, The42, Botha admitted he and Stander were not always the best of friends, but that has changed since the former's arrival at Munster.

WATCH: Michael B Jordan gives us the inside scoop on Creed II

It’s been a long wait for Creed fans, but the second instalment of the movie is finally here. The film opens in South African cinemas nationwide on Friday, November 30.

'The Christianity I was raised in doesn't believe in killings'- judge tells Krugersdorp killer

A judge in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg was stunned by the claims of a convicted murder that she was a Christian even though she had committed heinous crimes over several years.



