News24 ICYMI: Everything you need to know about load shedding; Ronaldo accepts 2 years in prison, tax fine; and Duchess, Queen sport matching earrings

Metros release schedules for load shedding

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said that stage 1 load shedding started at 11:30 and would continue until 21:00 due to "multiple trips of its power generation units".

Former crime intelligence boss Pat Mokushane granted bail

Former crime intelligence boss Major General Pat Mokushane has been granted bail, after being arrested in the early hours of Friday morning on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Load shedding recipes: 10 Meals you can cook without electricity

We’ve got a great list of dishes that are easy to cook if you have gas. No oven or electricity required!

Ronaldo accepts 2 years in prison, mega tax fine

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to pay the Spanish taxman €18.8 million (R295 million) to settle a tax fraud claim, a legal source said.

How to keep watching the Soccer World Cup during load shedding

Football fans, here are three things you need to do to make sure you don’t miss a single goal or glorious moment during this Soccer World Cup.

Ramaphosa launches high-level investigation into State Security Agency

The panel, to be chaired by former minister Dr Sydney Mufamadi, will assess the mandate, capacity and organisational integrity of the SSA.

Duchess Meghan and Queen Elizabeth sport matching earrings on their day out

Duchess Meghan paid tribute to her new grandmother-in-law in the sweetest way, while on royal duty.

Malmesbury Mosque attacker had been treated for bipolar disorder

The man who killed two worshipers inside the Malmesbury mosque before he was shot dead by police is understood to have been treated for bipolar disorder previously and had no history of violence, said Amir Sheikh, chairperson of the Somali Community Board of SA.

Load shedding exposes cracks at Eskom, analyst warns

Eskom's latest bout of load shedding signals that the beleaguered power utility is faced with difficult decisions that it can no long postpone, says energy analyst and expert Chris Yelland.

How to celebrate dad this Father's Day

Father's Day is here again, reminding us to let our fathers and father-figures know just how much they mean to us.

