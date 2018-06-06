 

#News24 ICYMI: Father mistakenly kills his child; 5.5 million registered to vote in Zim; and Boks need stability at the back

2018-06-06 17:43
Willie le Roux (Gallo Images)

More than enough poison to kill an adult was found in murdered Courtney Pieters' blood, The owner of pitbulls that mauled an intruder to death says he won’t put them down, and Somizi says jail is waiting for student after racist tweet.

Here are today’s top stories:

Father to face murder charge after mistakenly killing his son outside school

A man shot and killed his teenage son, apparently by mistake, outside his school in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday evening, police said.

Enough poison to kill an adult found in murdered toddler Courtney Pieters' blood (Warning: sensitive details)

More than enough poison to kill an adult was found in murdered Courtney Pieters' blood, the Western Cape High Court heard on Wednesday.

Boks badly need stability at the back

Another Springbok Test match, another completely different back three. At least, that is what is anticipated when Rassie Erasmus reveals his team on Thursday for the first Test against England at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday.

'I won't kill my dogs' – owner of pitbulls that mauled an intruder to death

The owners of two dogs that killed an armed intruder last Friday in Scottsville Extension in Pietermaritzburg will not euthanise the pitbulls.

At least 5.5 million register to vote in Zim – report

At least 5.5 million people have registered to vote in the forthcoming general elections in Zimbabwe, the country's electoral body has reportedly said.

SA airports renaming: How will the new names be chosen?

Cape Town International Airport, Port Elizabeth International Airport, Kimberly Airport and East London Airport are all pegged to undergo the name-change process.

Somizi says jail is waiting for student after racist tweet

Somizi Mhlongo, plans court action against the woman who has since gone to ground after calling him “a homosexual k****tjie” on Twitter that sparked massive outrage.

Rohde’s pathologist challenges smothering, physical altercation findings

The pathologist paid by Jason Rohde to do a second autopsy on his wife Susan in 2016 on Wednesday, contradicted the State pathologist's testimony that Susan had been smothered and that injuries to her ribs and chest were the result of a physical altercation.

The nightmare 'land' situation we must avoid at all cost

I have had a nightmare scenario playing off in my head around the land question for a while and what happened that day made me think that it is not so far-fetched, writes Melanie Verwoerd.

WATCH: Protesters torch post office, municipal building in Bot River
