 

#News24 ICYMI: Father who accidentally shot son released on warning; Corruption charges against Khomotso Phahlane withdrawn; and 'I'm a sangoma’ says Bala brother

2018-06-07 18:00
The Bala brothers. (Gallo/Getty Images)

Zimbabwe opposition pledges $100bn economy if it wins vote, Watch the moment Henri van Breda is sentenced, and SAA’s CEO says it is at the mercy of market sentiment.

Here are today’s top stories:

Ennerdale father, who 'accidentally' shot son dead, released on warning

Sibusiso Emanuel Tshabalala put his cleanly shaven head in his hands and wept as his bail application got underway in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court after he shot his son dead on Tuesday night.

Corruption charges withdrawn against former top cop Khomotso Phahlane

The corruption case against former police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, his wife Beauty and co-accused, Durand Snyman, has been withdrawn after the state’s application for a further postponement was dismissed.

Zimbabwe opposition pledges $100bn economy if it wins vote

Zimbabwe's main opposition party announced on Thursday it will create a $100bn economy within a decade and re-establish ties with Israel - a major foreign policy shift - if it wins July 30 elections.

Phelo Bala: ‘Music is not my calling. I am a sangoma’

After many years of singing with his brothers and being part of gospel group Joyous Celebration, Phelo released his solo album Ndim’Lo in 2017 – which became a national hit.

'It was a cold blooded murder': Watch the moment Henri van Breda is sentenced

SAA at the mercy of market sentiment – CEO

The success of SAA’s turnaround strategy will come down to funding, says CEO Vuyani Jarana.

Rassie sweats on Nyakane as side to face England named

S’busiso Nkosi, Aphiwe Dyantyi and RG Snyman will make their Springbok debuts on Saturday when South Africa face England in the opening Test of their three-Test series in Johannesburg.

LISTEN: Was Floyd Shivambu racist in his attack on Ismail Momoniat?

The EFF has reiterated its condemnation of Treasury's deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat, again accusing him of undermining African leadership in the department.

