News24 ICYMI: Fuel price climbs, The blurry blue line between the cops and the Cape underworld; and The latest on Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha

'Lion's Head not safe for the public right now' - wilderness search and rescue volunteer on reopened trail, Tshwane mayoral spokesperson fired over 'irregular' appointment, and Marelize is at it again.



Eskom says some employees illegally keep defaulting homes plugged in

Eskom's senior manager for operations and maintenance, Daphne Mokoena, has said that some employees of the power utility have been connecting Soweto households to electricity illegally.

SAPS Wars Part 1: The blurry blue line between the cops and the Cape underworld

A spat among Western Cape cops has exposed deep fractures in the police - the country's crime intelligence head having labelled some officers a "rogue team" and a detective accusing them of colluding with underworld figures.



The latest on Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's alleged viral abuse video

The ANC has released an official statement on the alleged viral abuse video involving Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha.

'Lion's Head not safe for the public right now' - wilderness search and rescue volunteer on reopened trail

Tim Lundy - an accredited mountain and cultural guide and a volunteer with the Wilderness search and rescue unit - checked out the newly reopened hiking trails on Lion's Head after concerns were raised by hikers and safety groups over the weekend.

Tshwane mayoral spokesperson fired over 'irregular' appointment

City of Tshwane mayoral spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi has been fired with immediate effect.

Forensic probe finds no Bosasa donation to SABC 8 campaign

A Deloitte investigation has revealed that Bosasa did not pay R100 000 into a crowdfunding campaign for the SABC 8, according to the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef).



WATCH: Marelize is at it again: 'Stop, oh f*k!'

Who would've thought that crashing a bicycle into a set of rugby poles would turn you into an overnight internet sensation?

Proteas: Urgent calls needed on Amla, Markram and JP

Before the first ODI between the Proteas and Sri Lanka got underway at the Wanderers on Sunday, West Indian great Michael Holding said he had "no idea" what the selectors were thinking in terms of Hashim Amla's immediate future and his possible World Cup participation.

Brace for big fuel price increase on Wednesday

South African motorists will be paying 74 cents more per litre of petrol and between 91 and 93 cents more per litre of diesel from Wednesday.

