News24 ICYMI: Gigaba apologises for finger jibe; Discovery Vitality rakes in massive R603m profit; and Top SA boxer tests positive in doping scandal

2018-11-07 17:40
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. (Photo by Gallo Images, Netwerk24, Deaan Vivier)

Courtney Pieters' murder was 'vicious, brutal, inhumane’ – judge's damning verdict, Hannah Cornelius accused found guilty on all charges; and Discovery Vitality made a massive R603 million profit last year.

Here are today’s top stories:

Courtney Pieters' murder was 'vicious, brutal, inhumane’ – judge's damning verdict

Mortimer Saunders' behaviour in the rape and murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters was "vicious, brutal, inhumane and ruthless", Judge Babalwa Pearl Mantame said in the Western Cape High Court.

Gigaba: I'm sorry for pinky finger jibe

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has apologised unreservedly for making a gesture with his pinky finger at an EFF MP during Parliament's volatile sitting on Tuesday.

Maker of 'potential HIV cure' moves to calm frenzy over new drug

Israeli-based pharmaceutical company, Zion Medical, which recently broke the news of a successful first clinical trial for what they called a potential HIV cure, has issued a further statement on Twitter making it clear that more trials will be needed, and their official results will need to be published and peer-reviewed.

Hannah Cornelius accused found guilty on all charges

Three men accused of the rape and murder of Hannah Cornelius and the attempted murder of her friend Cheslin Marsh were found guilty in the Western Cape High Court.

Leaked Eskom inquiry report is invalid until Parly committee adopts it – chair

The leaked Eskom Inquiry report remains invalid until the public enterprises committee formally adopts it, says chairperson Zukiswa Rantho.

Discovery Vitality made a massive R603m profit last year – as members fail to use their perks

In its last full financial year Discovery Vitality’s profits increased by nearly 13 times to R603m, its financial statements show.

Top SA boxer tests positive in doping scandal

Top South African boxer Kevin Lerena has been thrust into the centre of a doping saga, the World Boxing Council has confirmed.

Kidnapped schoolchildren freed in troubled Cameroon region: minister

Seventy-nine school pupils abducted by gunmen this week in a troubled English-speaking region of Cameroon have been freed, the country's communications minister told AFP Wednesday.

US midterm elections for dummies: What losing the House means for Trump

The results for the United States midterm elections are mostly in and show that the Republican Party will remain in control of the Senate while the Democratic Party now holds a majority in the House of Representatives. What does this mean for President Donald Trump's administration? Here is a dummies guide to the midterm election results.

