News24 ICYMI: Gigaba in hot water over Fireblade; No truth man had sex with cat, says SPCA and here is a first look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher

Patricia de Lille fires parting shots at 'real drama queens' DA

Patricia de Lille celebrated her "freedom" from the Democratic Alliance on Wednesday by firing some parting shots in the direction of her now former party.

Public Protector finds Gigaba violated the ethics code over the Fireblade saga

Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba has landed in hot water again, after the Public Protector found that he not only violated the executive ethics code, but also the Constitution for "deliberately telling untruths under oath".

Two charged for murder of Pete Mihalik and injuring his son



Two people have been charged with the apparent hit of top Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik and the attempted murder of his eight-year-old son, who is now out of danger after he treated at hospital.

PIC: First look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher

Netflix on Wednesday debuted a first look at Henry Cavill in character as Geralt of Rivia, ahead of production for The Witcher beginning in Hungary.

PICS: Firefighting efforts continue in De Vlugt area

Firefighting crews continued their efforts to extinguish flare-ups throughout the Southern Cape on Wednesday following a blaze that has ravaged the George and Knysna areas.

No truth to reports that Verulam man had sex with cat - SPCA

The Durban and North Coast SPCA has said that there is no evidence to support claims that an elderly man had raped a cat in Verulam, as was widely reported in the media.

Puff, blazing, crazy coconut, herbal blade: Parents urged to watch children as police probe new substance after 14 hospitalised



Pretoria police and paramedics have urged parents and guardians to closely observe their children after 14 people were admitted to hospital after smoking a new substance.

Price cap on fuel for SA: Report will be ready by January, says Radebe



Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe says his department’s work in researching the possibility of fixing a cap to the price of unleaded fuel would be concluded by January.

We have to cut costs or the SABC may collapse, says CEO as almost 1000 jobs on the line

SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe says that the public broadcaster's top management cannot let the SABC collapse due to its poor finances.

Solinas: Kaizer Chiefs is SA's best club

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has urged his players to adopt a winning mentality in order to satisfy demands at the "best club in South Africa".

