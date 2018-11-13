 

#News24 ICYMI: Gigaba resigns, Malema gets blue light protection; and Leon Schuster’s new film to screen in 95 cinemas

2018-11-13 17:49
Themba Ntuli and Leon Schuster in Frank & Fearless. (Photo supplied: Starburst Music)

While David Mabuza was in Russia for over 2 weeks, a 'murder plot' claim was unravelling back home, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma also visited the Guptas, and Boks tackle Scots without Faf.

Here are today’s top stories:

Malusi Gigaba falls on his sword and resigns from Cabinet

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has resigned from his post following mounting pressure for President Cyril Ramaphosa to give him the boot.

EXCLUSIVE: David Mabuza in Russia for over 2 weeks as 'murder plot' claim unravels

Despite being on sick leave but not being ill at all, Deputy President David Mabuza spent 15 days in Russia for 'routine' medical treatment.

We soon won't be able to pay salaries at SABC, Parliament hears

SABC board member Mathatha Tsedu told Parliament's portfolio committee on communications on Tuesday that SABC's own Day Zero is approaching as soon as the first quarter of next year, saying the cash-strapped state-owned entity won't be able to pay salaries.

ANC to send Mantashe to lead delegation at state capture inquiry

Former ANC secretary general and now Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe will lead the party when it appears before the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, the party's Zizi Kodwa said on Tuesday.

Blue-light protection for Malema following 'nefarious and evil' death threats

National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo confirmed this to News24 on Tuesday, saying: "I can confirm that he is being protected by the SAPS (South African Police Service) but I can't get into details for security reasons."

Dlamini-Zuma also visited the Guptas

Minister in the presidency for planning, monitoring and evaluation Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is one of the ministers who has visited the Guptas.

13-year-old boy killed in freak accident, second tragedy for family in 2 years

Marnuwico got the bike on Saturday, a friend of the family says. And on Sunday morning he crashed, dying on impact.

Boks tackle Scots without Faf

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk will not be available for Saturday’s Test against Scotland in Edinburgh.

Leon Schuster’s new film to screen in 95 cinemas

Leon Schuster’s new film Frank & Fearless will open at 95 cinemas around the country on Friday, 23 November 2018.

