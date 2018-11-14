 

#News24 ICYMI: Gigaba’s mistakes are his own – Mantashe; Why Breytenbach pulled out of the NPA race; and Cassper's 5 month transformation is amazing

2018-11-14 18:07
Cassper Nyovest (Instagram)

Former minister Barbara Hogan slams 'reckless' and 'negligent' Jacob Zuma, SABC heads into negotiations with unions over looming retrenchments, and 25% Stormers pay cut fear rocks Newlands.

Here are today’s top stories:

Former minister Barbara Hogan slams 'reckless', 'negligent' Zuma

Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan wrapped up her third day of testimony at the state capture inquiry by delivering strong condemnation of former president Jacob Zuma's "undue influence" over appointments at state-owned enterprises (SOE).

Gigaba wasn't targeted by old guard, mistakes are his own - Mantashe

African National Congress national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has criticised those blaming former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba's political woes on a "generational battle" in the ANC.

NPA top job should be free of politics - Breytenbach on why she pulled out of the race

Being the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) would have been her dream job, but withdrawing from the shortlist of candidates was for the sake of keeping politics out of the office, DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said on Wednesday.

SABC heads into negotiations with unions over looming retrenchments

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it remains committed to complying with all the legislative requirements and processes relating to retrenchments.

Colin Booysen ushered out of court in police convoy after fresh arrest

A convoy of police vehicles ferried underworld figure Colin Booysen from the Cape Town Regional Court into police custody through a side entrance on Wednesday, after he was arrested in court for breaching bail conditions in another matter.

Duduzane Zuma annoyed over Jonas' state capture cross-examination delay

It emerged that the commission failed to notify Zuma's legal team that the cross-examination of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas had been postponed.

'I can assure the panel I am very independent' – advocate Mapoma says during NDPP interview

Advocate Siyabulela Mapoma, who is vying for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), has assured the panel tasked with recommending prospective candidates to President Cyril Ramaphosa that he is an independent man.

25% Stormers pay cut fear rocks Newlands

Fear of a quarter of their salaries being cut for all major professional personnel – including the premier players and coaches – plus possible, high-profile job casualties at cash-strapped Western Province Rugby has gripped Newlands.

PIC: Cassper's 5 month transformation is amazing

Over the past few months we have seen Cassper Nyovest completely transform his body as he prepares for his #FillUpMoseSMabhida show in December.

