 

#News24 ICYMI: Gordhan lays charges against Malema, EFF hits back with charges of their own; and KZN cop charged after shooting inside divorce court

2018-11-26 18:21
Pravin Gordhan. (Finweek)

Pravin Gordhan. (Finweek)

Uber South Africa may put panic buttons in their cars, A woman uses children to steal at Paarl Mall, and Bathabile Dlamini denies banning media from an event.

Here are today’s top stories:

Gordhan fed up with 'lies' & 'racism', lays charges against Malema

Gordhan has layed two charges against EFF leader Julius Malema, after the politician verbally attacked him last week.

KZN cop charged after wife, brother-in-law shot dead inside divorce court

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer has been charged with two counts of murder after his wife and his brother-in-law were shot dead inside a divorce court in Durban on Monday.

WATCH: Woman uses children to steal at Paarl Mall

In the video the woman and three children are seen circling a woman seated at one of the tables with her bag on the floor.

EFF hits back at Gordhan with charges of their own

Following charges laid by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan against EFF leader Julius Malema on Monday, the red berets have hit back, announcing that they will lay charges, including corruption and money laundering, against the minister on Tuesday.

Uber South Africa may put panic buttons in cars next year

Uber South Africa - which controls 71% of the e-hailing market in South Africa - is considering introducing emergency buttons in cars. 

I never personally banned media from event - Bathabile Dlamini

Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women Bathabile Dlamini says she never barred eNCA from attending an event in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend but is probing what happened between her officials and journalists.

Rassie Erasmus v Allister Coetzee: What the numbers say

Following two disappointing years for the Springboks under former coach Allister Coetzee that yielded some shocking results, Rassie Erasmus got things back on track this year. Or did he?

Will Meghan’s mom be moving in with her and Prince Harry?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will soon be moving out of their cottage at Kensington Palace to accommodate Doria Ragland (62), who wants to be closer to her grandchild.

