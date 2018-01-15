#News24 ICYMI: Gupta crackdown begins; It's De Villiers vs Kohli; and Zanu-PF youth wing to honour Mugabe on his 94th birthday

Cape Town – The North Gauteng High Court sets aside a bid to have Hoërskool Overvaal to admit 55 English-speaking learners, the world's fifth largest diamond is discovered in Lesotho and see the Queen’s response to where the crown jewels were hidden during WW2.

NPA goes after the Guptas

The Asset Forfeiture Unit is going after the Gupta family, and is set to serve summonses on them on Tuesday morning to preserve assets of theirs worth in the region of R1.6 billion.

High Court sets aside bid to have Hoërskool Overvaal admit 55 English-speaking learners

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has set aside the decision by the Gauteng education department to admit 55 learners to be taught in English, into Hoërskool Overvaal, an Afrikaans medium school.

Body of missing mom found chopped up and buried at relative’s house in KZN

The bodies of a woman and her son have been found in a grave at Esidakeni, near Mandini, KwaZulu-Natal police say.

It's De Villiers v Kohli at Centurion

Virat Kohli has given India a chance in the second Test against South Africa, but AB de Villiers is leading the Proteas fightback.

Zanu-PF youth wing to 'honour' Zim 'icon' Mugabe on his 94th birthday



Zimbabwean ruling Zanu-PF party's youth league has reportedly said that it is planning to honour former president Robert Mugabe on his 94th birthday, saying that he remains the country's icon.

City of Cape Town manager resigns in midst of De Lille fallout

City of Cape Town manager Achmat Ebrahim, who was facing possible suspension in the fallout involving Mayor Patricia de Lille, has resigned.

WATCH: Rare sighting of caracal on Lion's Head

On Sunday morning, two para-gliders went up Lion's Head, Cape Town, for an early morning flight and were greeted by a rare sighting of a caracal.

World's fifth largest diamond discovered in Lesotho

A diamond thought to be the fifth largest of gem quality ever found has been discovered in Lesotho, miner Gem Diamonds said Monday, and could be worth as much as $40 million.

Low returns for South Africans who invest in education

You can’t begin to repair the education system from tertiary level. Systematic reconstruction has to begin in Grade 1. Attempting a surgical strike anywhere along the line is a waste of already limited resources, writes Sarah Setlaelo.

MUST SEE: The Queen’s response to where the crown jewels were hidden during WW2

Queen Elizabeth’s response to an interviewer telling her that the crown jewels had been hidden underneath Windsor Castle in a biscuit tin to keep them safe from the Nazis has gone viral.

