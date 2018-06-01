 

#News24 ICYMI: Heartrending letters at Stella girls' funeral; 'Siya was destined for greatness'; and Thando Thabethe opens up on baring it all

2018-06-01 18:31
Thando Thabethe (Supplied)

Thando Thabethe (Supplied)

South African prosecutors have filed a lawsuit aimed at recouping R1bn in fees they say were unlawfully paid to McKinsey & Co by Eskom, Both grades of petrol, 93 and 95 (ULP & LRP), will increase by a hefty 82c a litre on Wednesday, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to return R118m-worth of wedding gifts after being flooded with unsolicited presents from companies looking for publicity.

Here is a roundup of the day's stop stories:

WATCH: Durban businessman afraid for family's safety after 'leaked' cash video

A video of Durban businessman Eugene Silinda waving wads of cash has gone viral. The video had social media users in a tailspin when it first appeared online. In the video, Silinda is seen in a lounge area counting what he claims to be R4.3m. 

NPA files lawsuit over McKinsey's R1bn Eskom fee

South African prosecutors have filed a lawsuit aimed at recouping R1bn in consultancy fees they say were unlawfully paid to McKinsey & Co by Eskom.

'My love, you will never be alone' – Heartrending letters at slain Stella girls’ funeral

The murders of two teenage girls have crushed the small farming community of Stella in the North West. An eerie silence filled the air on Friday at Sharnelle Hough and Marna Engelbrecht’s funeral, after pink, blue and purple balloons were released into the air.

Pain for South Africans as petrol price hits new record

Both grades of petrol, 93 and 95 (ULP & LRP), will increase by a hefty 82c a litre on Wednesday, the  Department of Energy announced on Friday.

'Siya was destined for greatness' - Rachel Kolisi

The decision from Rassie Erasmus to install Siya Kolisi as the 61st Springbok captain – the first black African to skipper a Test side in Springbok history – has been widely acclaimed as an inspired choice.

EXCLUSIVE: Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen - 'Gangsterism is not the way to go'

Jerome "Donkie" Booysen, alleged by police to be the head of the notorious Sexy Boys gang and who has been shot at five times in less than a year, says he is nothing like the powerful underworld figure he is publicly portrayed as.

Gatland slams 'bitter' critics ahead of Wales-Boks Test

Warren Gatland has slammed critics of Wales' clash with South Africa as "bitter and twisted" as the two teams prepare to meet in Washington DC on Saturday. 

Thando Thabethe on baring it all: 'No, I don't get naked'

Thando Thabethe's talk show Thando Bares All debuts on Saturday, 2 June at 21:00 on TLC (DStv 135) and will focus on a series of issues that ordinary people go through in their daily lives, but are afraid to talk about. 

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to return R118m-worth of wedding gifts

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to return R118m-worth of wedding gifts after being flooded with unsolicited presents from companies looking for publicity.

'I can't face my daughter if justice was to fail us' - mom of woman Tom Moyane allegedly assaulted

While the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has not yet decided whether or not to prosecute suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane for assault, the mother of the complainant said she would wait for the legal process to unfold.

'You messed with the wrong b****' - Pretoria woman's rant goes viral

2018-06-01 18:25

