 

#News24 ICYMI: Heavy rain, flooding to hit Western Cape; Mathatha Tsedu resigns from SABC board; and Bonang and Somizi hug it out

2018-12-06 17:28
Media personality Bonang Matheba (Gallo Images/Sowetan/Thulani Mbele)

Media personality Bonang Matheba (Gallo Images/Sowetan/Thulani Mbele)

The Cabinet "strongly condemns" the criminal attacks which followed the Global Citizen concert; Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotske has been "through hell and back" after being shot in a robbery last week; and DJ Zinhle has caught the attention of American DJ and producer, Diplo.

Here are today’s top stories: 

VBS looting: ANC mayors linked to banking scandal refuse to step down

Seven mayors in the North West, including four implicated in a report on the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank, are refusing to resign in spite of being instructed to do so by the ANC's provincial task team.

And then it was four: Mathatha Tsedu resigns from SABC board

Mathatha Tsedu has become the fourth SABC board member to hand in his resignation, the presidency has confirmed.  

Heavy rain, flooding to hit Western Cape, warns SA Weather Service

The South African Weather Service is warning of heavy rain in the Western Cape, as a cold front makes landfall on Thursday night.

WRAP: There are no plans to privatise Eskom - Gordhan

The public enterprises minister was briefing the media on the state of the power utility after days of load shedding, power generation unit breakdowns and reports it wants the state to take over R100bn of its R419bn debt.

Analysis: 5 things you need to know about the SABC board chaos

The resignation of four members of the SABC board this week has caused some confusion about where it leaves the public broadcaster.

All you need to know about Proteas newbie Zubayr Hamza

Proteas newbie Zubayr Hamza might not be a name that many South Africans are familiar with, but he has been highly rated for a long time.

Diplo jumps into DJ Zinhle's Instagram comments

DJ Zinhle has caught the attention of American DJ and producer, Diplo.

WATCH: Pearl Thusi featured in new song by Nigerian artist

Multi-talented TV personality, Pearl Thusi has done almost everything in the entertainment industry. From TV and radio presenting to modelling and even acting – now the star is venturing into music.

Cabinet sympathises with Global Citizen mugging victims

The Cabinet "strongly condemns" the criminal attacks which followed the Global Citizen concert in Johannesburg this past weekend.

Naka's arm looks like Robocop inside - brother

Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotske has been "through hell and back" after being shot in a robbery last week, his brother Tinus has said.

WATCH: Dis-Chem workers, police come to blows in Canal Walk

A video circulating on social media video shows Dis-Chem workers clashing with police in the Canal Walk mall in Cape Town on Wednesday.

PICS: Bonang and Somizi hug it out in Cape Town

Former celebrity best friends Somizi Mhlongo and Bonang Matheba were spotted being super-friendly on the set of Tropika Smoooth Fan in Cape Town on Thursday. 


Land expropriation: Ad hoc committee to be set up to amend Constitution

2018-12-06 17:07

'Our people shouldn't have to travel for hours and hours to work' - Ramaphosa launches Atlantis economic hub
