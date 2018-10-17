 

#News24 ICYMI: How Gigaba ignored a legal opinion on challenging the Guptas' citizenship; Mzansi Super League revealed; and eFiling system not on verge of collapse – SARS

2018-10-17 18:04
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. (Photo: Gallo Images)

Joburg metro cop bust by colleagues, a nurse faces public backlash after victim-shaming Cheryl Zondi, and Zimbabwe says 'bye bye to maize imports' as farmers 'deliver over 1 million tons'.

Here are today’s top stories:

EXCLUSIVE: How Gigaba ignored a legal opinion on challenging the Guptas' citizenship

A legal opinion handed to Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba in May this year, by a top senior advocate and two juniors, strongly recommends he take court action to challenge the citizenship of members of the Gupta family.

'Institutional chaos', budget cuts as SARS battles to 'keep the lights on', Inquiry hears

The Chief Officer of SARS Digital & IT on Wednesday painted a picture of an organisation under strain from ageing technological infrastructure that poses a risk to revenue collection.

Joburg metro cop bust by colleagues after allegedly trying to solicit a bribe

On Tuesday night, a patrol officer was arrested by undercover officers after demanding a R1 000 bribe from a motorist in Parktown.

REVEALED: Mzansi Super League - full squad lists

The inaugural Mzansi Super League saw several Proteas and international cricketers get top pickings in the Player Draft at Montecasino in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

SARS on Nugent: eFiling system not on verge of collapse

The South African Revenue Service has dismissed any perception that its eFiling system is on the verge of collapse, saying the system was stable and "performing well within specification".

Rivonia shooting latest in string of Serbian hits

The 49-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting near a Sasol petrol station. He was shot twice in the arm and taken to hospital.

Omotoso trial: Nurse faces public backlash after victim-shaming Cheryl Zondi

A nurse, who used to work at Mediclinic, has faced the wrath of social media users after she took to Facebook to shame Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso's alleged rape victims.

Zimbabwe says 'bye bye to maize imports' as farmers 'deliver over 1m tons' – report

Zimbabwe is reportedly now "food secure" and is likely not going to import maize as farmers have delivered over 1 million tons to the Grain Marketing Board after a "successful Command Agriculture Programme".

New dating show will have contestants having sex first before getting to know each other

A new "sex first" dating reality show is raising eyebrows. According to reports the new show Making Love from French producers WeMake is eliciting gasps from MIPCOM attendees. During the show reality cameras follow contestants having sex first and – maybe – getting to know each other later.

