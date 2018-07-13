News24 ICYMI: How VBS allegedly dealt with 'R1.5bn fraud'; Kaizer Chiefs announce new head coach; and UK updates travel advisory with warning about Durban 'explosives'

Miss SA Tamaryn Green spills the tea on her whirlwind journey, SA celebrates MeerKAT launch with a dramatic Milky Way black hole image, and British MP tweets an image showing the apartheid flag.

Here are today's top stories:

Fake clients, suitcase of cash and a chopper - how VBS allegedly dealt with ‘R1.5bn fraud’

Elaborate plans, including creating fake clients, were discussed hours after VBS Mutual Bank was placed under curatorship following the internal looting of R1.5bn funds, it has been alleged in court papers.

SEE: British MP tweets image showing apartheid flag

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant is courting controversy on Twitter after a picture surfaced of him and an apartheid-era South African flag in his office.

UK updates travel advisory with warning about Durban 'explosives'

The UK government has issued a warning to its citizens travelling to Durban to be aware of suspicious devices or packages, after several suspected incendiary devices were found around the city over the past few days.



Gang holds teens, gardener and worker hostage in home invasion

In a statement on Friday, Andreas Mathios of private security company Blue Security said the gang arrived at the house in a black Mercedes Benz at around 11:15.

Serena Williams: I miss Alexis when I'm on court!

Serena Williams doesn't like being away from her daughter, but admits going back to work is "healthy" for her.

Miss SA Tamaryn Green spills the tea on her whirlwind journey from living in varsity res to a luxury Sandton apartment

One month into her reign as Miss South Africa 2018, Tamaryn Green, has put her studies on hold, and relocated from Paarl in the Western Cape to Johannesburg's ever-trendy and sophisticated business district, Sandton.

Kaizer Chiefs announce new head coach

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the appointment of Giovanni Solinas as their new head coach ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Cape Town's children - a generation at gang gunpoint

A serial killer is operating in Cape Town. Anyone can end up in this devious gunman's firing line, writes Caryn Dolley.

WATCH: Opposition storms Zimbabwe police post amid early voting

Opposition supporters have stormed a police camp in Zimbabwe where officers were voting ahead of this month's historic election without election officials present.

SA celebrates MeerKAT launch with dramatic Milky Way black hole image

South Africa has officially unveiled its MeerKAT radio telescope and it has produced the clearest image yet of the super massive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy.



