 

#News24 ICYMI: Humanity, humour and land – Mandela day messages; Anderson to continue representing South Africa; and ANC heist suspect linked to Nkwinti's R97m 'farm for friends' scandal

2018-07-18 18:03
Former president Nelson Mandela (Getty Images)

Kevin Anderson says he intends representing South Africa for the remainder of his professional tennis career, and footage apparently shows the moment the Wonderboom plane crashed.

Here are today’s top stories:

ANC heist suspect linked to Nkwinti's R97m 'farm for friends' scandal

News24 can confirm – through matching dates of birth in company and police records -  that the man is the ANC staffer who was named in a R97m "farm for friends" scandal involving former minister of rural development and land reform Gugile Nkwinti.

VISIT News24's special site, Mandela100, in honour of Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday.

Here you will find musings of Madiba, his music playlist and News24’s 100 Mandelas of the future.

Protesters challenge Zille to spend 67 minutes for Mandela Day inside shack erected outside her residence

Mihlali Xalisile of the Housing Assembly Youth Collective said that, because it was Mandela Day, "we thought we should come and donate this shack to Helen Zille and a portable toilet".

Anderson to continue representing South Africa

Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson says he intends to play under the South African flag for the remainder of his professional tennis career.

Humanity, humour and land - Tutu, DA, EFF share Mandela Day messages

Political parties, Parliament and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu have shared their special messages this Mandela Day, marking former president Nelson Mandela's centenary birthday celebrations.

WATCH: Dramatic footage apparently shows moment of Wonderboom plane crash

The video, which was being circulated on Twitter and Whatsapp, appears to have been taken from inside the plane by one of the passengers, and shows flames coming from the left wing of the aircraft.

Rand steady following release of CPI data

The local currency opened at R13.27 to the dollar and was trading at R13.33/$ at 12:18, 0.48% weaker on the day.

Who gets to mess with Mandela?

South Africans have grappled with the notion that despite his status, Mandela remained distinctly human and that as much as he is adored and revered, those around him paid a significant price, writes Howard Feldman.

Mnangagwa, Chamisa 'likely to meet face-to face for the first time' ahead of Zim polls - reports

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his rival, opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, are reportedly likely to meet face-to-face – for the first time - before the upcoming elections.

Boy dies in airgun tragedy

2018-07-18 16:00

