News24 ICYMI: ‘I have nothing to fear’ – Gordhan; Momentum to pay out R2.4m claim; and This local barber has a long list of celebrity clients

Nugent has no authority to recommend Moyane's firing - Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma has entered the fray over the firing of South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane, saying Judge Robert Nugent was not asked to deal with the individual contracts of employees at SARS, and therefore could not recommend that Moyane be fired.

WATCH: This local barber has a long list of celebrity clients!

Coming from humble beginnings, the 29-year-old's growing client list include some of South Africa's hottest, and happening celebrities like Kwesta, Cassper Nyovest and Riky Rick.

Ramaphosa is said to mull economy super ministry

President Cyril Ramaphosa may create a super ministry for economic policy as part of an overhaul of the nation’s executive, according to three people familiar with the matter.

#StateCaptureInquiry: 'I have nothing to fear' - Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says his detractors should appear before the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture and "say their piece under oath".

Another court loss for Mahumapelo and his PEC

Former North West ANC chairperson Supra Mahumapelo and four others have lost yet another court bid to give back power to his provincial executive committee.

Bankrupt Free State mega farmer kills himself

"His wife heard a gunshot and initially thought that there were intruders. She called one of her relatives who works at Warden police station and the police hurried to the farm."

HUGE pay day for AB at Pakistan Super League draft

Former Proteas skipper AB de Villiers had the honour of being the first pick at Tuesday's player draft for the Pakistan Super League.

New toilet can save 30% of water and 30% of consumers' water bills

A Cape Town civil engineer has developed a revolutionary new toilet that uses less than two litres of water for a full flush – saving around 700 litres of water a person every month.

