 

#News24 ICYMI: ‘I have nothing to fear’ – Gordhan; Momentum to pay out R2.4m claim; and This local barber has a long list of celebrity clients

2018-11-20 18:23
(Supplied by The Legends Barbershop)

(Supplied by The Legends Barbershop)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nugent has no authority to recommend Tom Moyane's firing says Zuma, another court loss for Supra Mahumapelo and his PEC, and huge pay day for AB at Pakistan Super League draft.

Here are today’s top stories:

Nugent has no authority to recommend Moyane's firing - Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma has entered the fray over the firing of South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane, saying Judge Robert Nugent was not asked to deal with the individual contracts of employees at SARS, and therefore could not recommend that Moyane be fired. 

WATCH: This local barber has a long list of celebrity clients!

Coming from humble beginnings, the 29-year-old's growing client list include some of South Africa's hottest, and happening celebrities like Kwesta, Cassper Nyovest and Riky Rick.

Ramaphosa is said to mull economy super ministry

President Cyril Ramaphosa may create a super ministry for economic policy as part of an overhaul of the nation’s executive, according to three people familiar with the matter.

#StateCaptureInquiry: 'I have nothing to fear' - Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says his detractors should appear before the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture and "say their piece under oath".

Momentum to pay out R2.4m to widow of slain policy holder

Momentum has instituted a new rule and would pay out the death benefit to the widow of a slain policy holder.

Another court loss for Mahumapelo and his PEC

Former North West ANC chairperson Supra Mahumapelo and four others have lost yet another court bid to give back power to his provincial executive committee.

 

Bankrupt Free State mega farmer kills himself

"His wife heard a gunshot and initially thought that there were intruders. She called one of her relatives who works at Warden police station and the police hurried to the farm."

HUGE pay day for AB at Pakistan Super League draft

Former Proteas skipper AB de Villiers had the honour of being the first pick at Tuesday's player draft for the Pakistan Super League.

New toilet can save 30% of water and 30% of consumers' water bills

A Cape Town civil engineer has developed a revolutionary new toilet that uses less than two litres of water for a full flush – saving around 700 litres of water a person every month.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.

Read more on:    icymi

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

2 pupils at top KZN school given marching orders after cannabis oil episode at school

2018-11-20 18:18

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Would-be thief shot dead outside Limpopo mall
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, November 17 2018-11-17 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 